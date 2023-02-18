World Cross Country: Parul Chaudhary finishes 20th; Avinash Sable 35th

India's Parul Chaudhary finished 20th while Avinash Sable took the 35th spot in the women's and men's World Cross Country Championships respectively on Saturday.

The 27-year-old Chaudhary clocked 35:39 to cross the finish line 20th among the 90 women in contention. Among the other Indian's in action in the women's section, Sanjivani Yadav finished 47th clocking 37:30 and Chhavi Yadav came 55th with a timing of 39 minutes.

In the men's section, Avinash Sable in the 35th position was the first Asian to complete the race. The Beed-lad clocked 31:43 in what was his first competitive appearance since the Delhi Half Marathon in October last year.

Sable's compatriot Anand Singh clocked 35:20 to finish 86th.