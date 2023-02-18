Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Athletics
World Cross Country: Parul Chaudhary finishes 20th; Avinash Sable 35th
Parul Chaudhary finished 20th while Avinash Sable took the 35th spot in the women's and men's World Cross Country Championships respectively.
India's Parul Chaudhary finished 20th while Avinash Sable took the 35th spot in the women's and men's World Cross Country Championships respectively on Saturday.
The 27-year-old Chaudhary clocked 35:39 to cross the finish line 20th among the 90 women in contention. Among the other Indian's in action in the women's section, Sanjivani Yadav finished 47th clocking 37:30 and Chhavi Yadav came 55th with a timing of 39 minutes.
In the men's section, Avinash Sable in the 35th position was the first Asian to complete the race. The Beed-lad clocked 31:43 in what was his first competitive appearance since the Delhi Half Marathon in October last year.
Sable's compatriot Anand Singh clocked 35:20 to finish 86th.
