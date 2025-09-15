World Athletics C'ships 2025: Sreeshankar, Parul fail to qualify for final

Murali Sreeshankar’s campaign in the men’s long jump ended in the qualification stage at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo on Monday.

The 26-year-old finished 25th among 36 jumpers and registered a best attempt of 7.78m. He registered 7.59 in second and 7.70m in the final attempt.

The Indian was ranked 14th overall after the first two attempts. Only top 12 jumpers advanced to the final as Jamaica's Tajay Gayle topped the qualification round with 8.28m.

China’s Mingkun Zhang with an attempt of 7.98m was the last jumper to advance to the final. The automatic qualification mark of 8.15m was only .02m short of Sreeshankar’s season best.





#News | A pre-mature end to Murali Sreeshankar's campaign at #WorldAthleticsChamps💔



The long jumper registers a best of 7.78m in the qualification round👏



Unfortunately, it won't be enough to take him to the final👀



The automatic qualification mark stood at 8.15m🫣 pic.twitter.com/FRdmtpLl4s — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) September 15, 2025





Parul, Ankita fall short

In women's 3000m steeplechase, Parul Chaudhary and Ankita Dhyani failed to make progress.

National record holder Parul, competing in Heat 2, finished ninth in her race and was placed 20th overall with a time of 9:22.24s.

Meanwhile, Ankita Dhyani finished 11th in Heat 1, clocking 10:03.22s. Ankita time was the slowest time among all 35 athletes as she failed to advance to the next round.

In the previous edition, Parul had advanced to the final and had finished 11th overall with a then national record time.

The top five runners from each three heats advanced to the final.

Uganda’s Peruth Chemutai topped with 9:07.68s and USA’s Angelina Napoleon with 9:18.03s was the last runner to make progress. The final will take place on September 17.





#News | Tejas Shirse's #WorldAthleticsChamps debut ends in men's 110m hurdles heat💔



Running alongside the reigning champion Grant Holloway, Shirse clocks 13.57s to finish sixth in Heat 5👏



Shirse finishes 29th overall. Top 24 made it through to semi-final☹️ pic.twitter.com/VGake2wt4j — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) September 15, 2025





Shirse 29th overall

Tejas Shirse finished sixth in Heat 5 and 29th overall clocking 13.57s in men's 110m hurdles.

The Indian was running alongside the reigning champion Grant Holloway. Jamaica’s Tyler Mason topped the heats with 13.17s while Brazil's Thiago Resende was the last hurdler to qualify with a time of 13.52s.