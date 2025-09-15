World Athletics C'ships 2025: Parul, Ankita fail to qualify for final in women's 3000m steeplechase

India’s Parul Chaudhary and Ankita Dahiya failed to make progress in the women’s 3000m steeplechase at the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo on Monday.

National record holder Parul, competing in Heat 2, finished ninth in her race and was placed 20th overall with a time of 9:22.24s.

Meanwhile, Ankita Dhyani finished 11th in Heat 1, clocking 10:03.22s. Ankita time was the slowest time among all 35 athletes as she failed to advance to the next round.





In the previous edition, Parul had advanced to the final and had finished 11th overall with a then national record time.

The top five runners from each three heats advanced to the final.

Uganda’s Peruth Chemutai topped with 9:07.68s and USA’s Angelina Napoleon with 9:18.03s was the last runner to make progress. The final will take place on September 17.

Later in the day, Murali Sreeshankar will open his campaign in the men's long jump qualification round.

Tejas Shirse will also be in action in men's 110m hurdles as he makes his World Athletics Championships debut on Monday.