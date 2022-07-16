Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Athletics
2022 World Athletics Championships: Shot-putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor retires without a throw
Tajinderpal Singh Toor, on Saturday, retired without a single throw in men's shotput qualification at the ongoing 2022 World Athletics Championships. The 27-year-old was the only Indian shot-putter across genders to qualify for the World Championships
Tajinder had an "r" marked against his name on the World Athletics website and but the reason behind it remains unknown for now.
Tajinder has endured an horrid run in the 2022 season and has hit the 20m mark only once this year so far. He had qualified for the World Championships ahead of the Tokyo Olympics last year.
