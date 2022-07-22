2022 World Athletics Championships: Neeraj Chopra qualifies for javelin throw final

The Indian Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra, on Friday, qualified for the men's javelin throw final of the ongoing 2022 World Athletics Championships final. The 24-year-old made it through with a throw of 88.39 in his very first attempt in the Group A qualification round.

With the automatic qualification standard for the final set at 83m, Neeraj Chopra did not have to break a sweat and made it to the final with the very first throw of the competition. He had qualified for the Tokyo Olympics final in a similar way almost an year ago.

Neeraj Chopra has qualified for the World Championships Final with a throw of 88.39m!!



Much like the Tokyo Olympics, it took the Indian just one attempt in qualification to make it through😍 pic.twitter.com/7usgQizZS2 — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) July 22, 2022

This is Neeraj Chopra's first qualification to the World Championships final, having missed out during his debut appearance as a 20-year-old in 2017. He had later missed the 2019 edition due to an injury.

Chopra will now be seen in action in the men's javelin throw final on Sunday. On the other hand, his compatriot - Rohit Yadav, will be in action in Group B qualification later today.