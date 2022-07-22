CWG Begin In
:
Days
:
Hrs
:
Min
 
Sec
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Athletics

2022 World Athletics Championships: Day 7 LIVE - Neeraj Chopra qualifies for final - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

Follow us for all the LIVE updates from Day 7 of the 2022 World Athletics Championships.

Neeraj Chopra Javelin Throw National Record
X

Neeraj Chopra during his National Record throw of 89.94m (Source: Wanda Diamond League)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-07-22T06:23:48+05:30

It is the day 7 of the 2022 World Athletics Championships and India's best bet to end their medal drought in the global event - Neeraj Chopra, will kickstart this campaign today.

The Olympic Champion is drawn in Group A of javelin throw qualification round and is accompanied by the young Rohit Yadav in Group B. The other Indians in action include the triple jump trio of Abdulla Aboobacker, Praveen Chitravel and Eldhose Paul.

2022 World Athletics Championships Day 7 Schedule

5:35am - Men's Javelin Throw - Neeraj Chopra (Group A)

6:50am - Men's Triple Jump - Eldhose Paul, Praveen Chitravel (Group A), Abdulla Aboobacker (Group B)

7:05am - Men's Javelin Throw - Rohit Yadav (Group B)

Stay tuned for all the latest updates!

Live Updates

>Load More
Athletics World Athletics Championships Athletics federation of India Javelin Throw Neeraj Chopra Indian athletics 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X