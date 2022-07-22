Athletics
2022 World Athletics Championships: Day 7 LIVE - Neeraj Chopra qualifies for final - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
It is the day 7 of the 2022 World Athletics Championships and India's best bet to end their medal drought in the global event - Neeraj Chopra, will kickstart this campaign today.
The Olympic Champion is drawn in Group A of javelin throw qualification round and is accompanied by the young Rohit Yadav in Group B. The other Indians in action include the triple jump trio of Abdulla Aboobacker, Praveen Chitravel and Eldhose Paul.
2022 World Athletics Championships Day 7 Schedule
5:35am - Men's Javelin Throw - Neeraj Chopra (Group A)
6:50am - Men's Triple Jump - Eldhose Paul, Praveen Chitravel (Group A), Abdulla Aboobacker (Group B)
- 22 July 2022 12:41 AM GMT
Keshorn Walcott with a best of 78.87m
This could be over for the 2012 Olympic champion Keshorn Walcott. He is done with three attempts and he could come up with only 78.87m. This should surely be not enough considering he is 7th in Group A and we have the Group B athletes yet to start.
First big casualty of the Men's Javelin Throw and it has come in the form of an Olympic Champion, it seems.
- 22 July 2022 12:36 AM GMT
No other automatic qualification so far
So far, it's just the two Olympic medallist who have secured themselves a berth in the World Championships final from Group A. Egypt's Ihab Abdelrahman came close with 83.41m, but fell 9cm short of direct entry to the final.
- 22 July 2022 12:24 AM GMT
Men's Javelin Throw Group A
This is how men's javelin throw group A shapes up after the first round of throws.
- 22 July 2022 12:19 AM GMT
Jakub Valdejch makes it through!
The Olympic silver medallist follows Chopra and is through to the final with his first attempt as well. 85.23m for the Czech Republican.
- 22 July 2022 12:07 AM GMT
Neeraj Chopra QUALIFIESSSS!
One throw is all it took for Neeraj Chopra in the World Championships as well. The Olympic Champion is through to the final of the World Championships with his first throw - a massive 88.39m.
See you in the final, my boy!
- 22 July 2022 12:04 AM GMT
Neeraj Chopra in the houseeeee!
Brace yourselves, Neeraj Chopra is out on the Hayward Field in Eugene!
- 22 July 2022 12:00 AM GMT
Throw 83.5m to qualify
The equation is pretty simple for both Neeraj Chopra and Rohit Yadav - throw 83.50m and make it through to the final. While the former is used to it, it will take Rohit Yadav a pretty big improvement on his Personal Best to go through.
Neeraj had qualified for the Tokyo Olympics final with a single throw. Can he repeat that heroics in Eugene today?
- 21 July 2022 11:57 PM GMT
Men's Javelin Throw Group A Startlist
Neeraj Chopra will be the first athlete to throw the men's javelin in this edition of World Championships. He is pitted against Jakub Vadlejch - the Czech Republican who finished second to him in Tokyo and big names like Keshorn Walcott, Andreas Hoffman among others.