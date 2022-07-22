2022 World Athletics Championships: Day 7 LIVE - Neeraj Chopra qualifies for final - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

It is the day 7 of the 2022 World Athletics Championships and India's best bet to end their medal drought in the global event - Neeraj Chopra, will kickstart this campaign today.

The Olympic Champion is drawn in Group A of javelin throw qualification round and is accompanied by the young Rohit Yadav in Group B. The other Indians in action include the triple jump trio of Abdulla Aboobacker, Praveen Chitravel and Eldhose Paul.

2022 World Athletics Championships Day 7 Schedule

5:35am - Men's Javelin Throw - Neeraj Chopra (Group A)

6:50am - Men's Triple Jump - Eldhose Paul, Praveen Chitravel (Group A), Abdulla Aboobacker (Group B)

7:05am - Men's Javelin Throw - Rohit Yadav (Group B)

Stay tuned for all the latest updates!