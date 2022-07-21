CWG Begin In
Athletics

2022 World Athletics Championships: Day 6 LIVE - Annu Rani competes in Javelin Throw- Updates, Blog

Follow us for all the LIVE updates from Day 6 of the 2022 World Athletics Championships.

2022 World Athletics Championships: Day 6 LIVE - Annu Rani competes in Javelin Throw- Updates, Blog
X
By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-07-21T04:54:19+05:30

Annu Rani, Parul Chaudhary will be representing the Indian challenge at women's javelin throw and 5000m respectively on Day 6 at World Athletics Championship 2022. Both the athletes are first expected to fight it out in the qualification rounds.

Will they manage to go through?

Stay tuned for all the latest updates!

