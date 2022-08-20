Log In
2023 World Athletics Championships — What are the qualification standards?

The athletes have to achieve these sky-high qualification standards for 2023 World Athletics Championships in a period ranging from 31st July 2022 to 30th July 2023.

Neeraj Chopra with his silver medal from the 2022 World Athletics Championships

2022-08-20

The World Athletics, on Friday, announced the automatic qualification standards for the upcoming 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary next year. The athletes have to achieve these sky-high standards in a period ranging from 31st July 2022 to 30th July 2023.

India, who enjoyed their best ever campaign in the World Athletics Championships last month in Oregon, already have an athlete in the form of Avinash Sable qualified for the Budapest edition.

The 3000m steeplechaser broke the entry standard during his historic silver medal finish at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games earlier this month.

The following are the qualification standards for the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest.


Event

Men

Women

100m

10s

11.08s

200m

20.16s

22.60s

400m

45s

51s

800m

1:44.70

1:59.80

1500m

3:34.20

4:03.50

5000m

13:07.00

14:57.00

1000m

27:10.00

30:40.00

Marathon

2:09:40

2:28:00

3000m Steeplechase

8:15.00

9:23.00

100m Hurdles

-

12.78s

110m Hurdles

13.28s

-

400m Hurdles

48.70s

54.90s

High Jump

2.32m

1.97m

Pole Vault

5.81m

4.71m

Long Jump

8.25m

6.85m

Triple Jump

17.20m

14.52m

Shot Put

21.40m

18.80m

Discus Throw

67m

64.20m

Hammer Throw

78m

73.60m

Javelin Throw

85.20m

63.80m

Heptathlon

-

6480 points

Decathlon

8460 points

-

20km Race Walk

1:20:10

1:29:20


Athletics Athletics federation of India Indian athletics World Athletics Championships 
