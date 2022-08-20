Athletics
2023 World Athletics Championships — What are the qualification standards?
The athletes have to achieve these sky-high qualification standards for 2023 World Athletics Championships in a period ranging from 31st July 2022 to 30th July 2023.
The World Athletics, on Friday, announced the automatic qualification standards for the upcoming 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary next year. The athletes have to achieve these sky-high standards in a period ranging from 31st July 2022 to 30th July 2023.
India, who enjoyed their best ever campaign in the World Athletics Championships last month in Oregon, already have an athlete in the form of Avinash Sable qualified for the Budapest edition.
The 3000m steeplechaser broke the entry standard during his historic silver medal finish at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games earlier this month.
The following are the qualification standards for the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest.
|
Event
|
Men
|
Women
|
100m
|
10s
|
11.08s
|
200m
|
20.16s
|
22.60s
|
400m
|
45s
|
51s
|
800m
|
1:44.70
|
1:59.80
|
1500m
|
3:34.20
|
4:03.50
|
5000m
|
13:07.00
|
14:57.00
|
1000m
|
27:10.00
|
30:40.00
|
Marathon
|
2:09:40
|
2:28:00
|
3000m Steeplechase
|
8:15.00
|
9:23.00
|
100m Hurdles
|
-
|
12.78s
|
110m Hurdles
|
13.28s
|
-
|
400m Hurdles
|
48.70s
|
54.90s
|
High Jump
|
2.32m
|
1.97m
|
Pole Vault
|
5.81m
|
4.71m
|
Long Jump
|
8.25m
|
6.85m
|
Triple Jump
|
17.20m
|
14.52m
|
Shot Put
|
21.40m
|
18.80m
|
Discus Throw
|
67m
|
64.20m
|
Hammer Throw
|
78m
|
73.60m
|
Javelin Throw
|
85.20m
|
63.80m
|
Heptathlon
|
-
|
6480 points
|
Decathlon
|
8460 points
|
-
|
20km Race Walk
|
1:20:10
|
1:29:20