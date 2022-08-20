2023 World Athletics Championships — What are the qualification standards?

The World Athletics, on Friday, announced the automatic qualification standards for the upcoming 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary next year. The athletes have to achieve these sky-high standards in a period ranging from 31st July 2022 to 30th July 2023.

India, who enjoyed their best ever campaign in the World Athletics Championships last month in Oregon, already have an athlete in the form of Avinash Sable qualified for the Budapest edition.

The 3000m steeplechaser broke the entry standard during his historic silver medal finish at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games earlier this month.

The following are the qualification standards for the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest.





Event Men Women 100m 10s 11.08s 200m 20.16s 22.60s 400m 45s 51s 800m 1:44.70 1:59.80 1500m 3:34.20 4:03.50 5000m 13:07.00 14:57.00 1000m 27:10.00 30:40.00 Marathon 2:09:40 2:28:00 3000m Steeplechase 8:15.00 9:23.00 100m Hurdles - 12.78s 110m Hurdles 13.28s - 400m Hurdles 48.70s 54.90s High Jump 2.32m 1.97m Pole Vault 5.81m 4.71m Long Jump 8.25m 6.85m Triple Jump 17.20m 14.52m Shot Put 21.40m 18.80m Discus Throw 67m 64.20m Hammer Throw 78m 73.60m Javelin Throw 85.20m 63.80m Heptathlon - 6480 points Decathlon 8460 points - 20km Race Walk 1:20:10 1:29:20



