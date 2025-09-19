"It was not my night," Neeraj Chopra reacts after eighth-place finish

India’s Olympic and world champion Neeraj Chopra took to social media on Friday night to share his thoughts after finishing eighth in the men’s javelin throw final at the World Athletics Championships 2025 in Tokyo.

“It’s not how I had hoped to end the season, at the World Championships in Tokyo. I wanted to step out there and give my best for India despite all the challenges, but it wasn’t my night,” Chopra posted on X (formerly Twitter).

The 27-year-old also praised his young compatriot Sachin Yadav, who produced the performance of his career by throwing 86.27m to finish just outside the podium.

“I’m really happy for Sachin, who threw a personal best and almost brought home a medal. Congratulations to Keshorn Walcott, Peters, and Curtis Thompson on their well-deserved podium places. Grateful for all your support, this only makes me determined to come back stronger.” Chopra wrote.

Chopra, who entered Tokyo as the defending world champion, registered a best effort of 84.03m, well below his season’s highs. The result ended his remarkable streak of 26 consecutive podium finishes since 2018. He later revealed that a back injury sustained earlier this month had disrupted his rhythm and hampered his title defence.

The men’s javelin final saw a new champion crowned, with Keshorn Walcott of Trinidad & Tobago taking gold with 88.16m. Two-time world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada won silver at 87.38m, while Curtis Thompson of the USA secured bronze with 86.67m, giving his country its first medal since Breaux Greer's bronze in 2007

For India, Yadav’s performance was the highlight. The 25-year-old, competing in his first World Championships final, delivered a lifetime best in the opening round to finish fourth, just 40 centimetres short of the podium.

Elsewhere, Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem finished 10th with 82.75m, while India’s Rohit Yadav and Yashvir Singh failed to make it past the qualifying rounds.

Despite an off day in Tokyo, Chopra’s 2025 season included notable victories at the Paris Diamond League and the Neeraj Chopra Classic in Bengaluru. His campaign concluded without a medal at the World Championships, but the emergence of Sachin Yadav provided India with another strong name in the global javelin field.