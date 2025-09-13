World Athletics Championships 2025: Medal tally, Standings, Results and nation rankings

The 2025 World Athletics Championships Tokyo is got underway at the Japan National Stadium on 13 September. It will go on until 21 September.

This milestone edition marks the 20th World Athletics Championships since the inaugural event in Helsinki in 1983.

Over 2,000 athletes from 200 nations are competing across 49 events, with 147 medals up for grabs.

Check out the daily updates on results, medal standings, and the placing table, highlighting the top performances and achievements from across the globe as the championships unfold.

This page is your go-to source for tracking which nations are leading the medal tally and how athletes are making history on the world stage.

World Athletics Championships 2025: Medal Table

Rank Nation Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 Spain 1 0 0 1 1 Canada 1 0 0 1 3 Brazil 0 1 0 1 3 Italy 0 1 0 1 5 Ecuador 0 0 1 1 5 Japan 0 0 1 1 7 Great Britain 0 0 0 0 8 Netherlands 0 0 0 0 9 Norway 0 0 0 0 10 Sweden 0 0 0 0 11 India 0 0 0 0





Last updated on 13 September, 11:30 am IST