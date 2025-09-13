Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Athletics

World Athletics Championships 2025: Medal tally, Standings, Results and nation rankings

Check out the complete medal tally of 2025 World Athletics Championships

World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025
X

World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 take place at the Japan National Stadium. (Photo credit: World Athletics Championships/X)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 13 Sep 2025 6:04 AM GMT

The 2025 World Athletics Championships Tokyo is got underway at the Japan National Stadium on 13 September. It will go on until 21 September.

This milestone edition marks the 20th World Athletics Championships since the inaugural event in Helsinki in 1983.

Over 2,000 athletes from 200 nations are competing across 49 events, with 147 medals up for grabs.

Check out the daily updates on results, medal standings, and the placing table, highlighting the top performances and achievements from across the globe as the championships unfold.

This page is your go-to source for tracking which nations are leading the medal tally and how athletes are making history on the world stage.

World Athletics Championships 2025: Medal Table

RankNationGoldSilverBronzeTotal
1Spain1001
1Canada 1001
3Brazil0101
3Italy0101
5Ecuador0011
5Japan0011
7Great Britain0000
8Netherlands0000
9Norway0000
10Sweden0000
11India0000


Last updated on 13 September, 11:30 am IST

AthleticsWorld Athletics ChampionshipsIndian AthleticsIndian SportsNeeraj ChopraJavelin Throw
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
sidekick