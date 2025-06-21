I will throw far this season: Neeraj Chopra

A midnight masterpiece from India’s javelin star Neeraj Chopra at the Paris Diamond League on Saturday helped him secure his first title of the season.

Neeraj’s first attempt of 88.16m was enough for him to outshine Germany’s Julian Weber (87.88m) and claim the title.

Neeraj, currently training under the legendary javelin thrower Jan Zelezný, feels he needs to be more in control while throwing the javelin.

“Yes, I need some more control when I throw, like on the attack. We are working on it in training, but still, there are so many things we have to change and I need a strong core and some more strong body for throwing,” Neeraj said after winning the title in a star-studded field on Saturday.

Neeraj said it was a matter of time before he finds consistency and is able to match the expectations of his fans. He added he was happy with his run-up, but needs to get the timing of the throw right.

“It’s just a matter of time and rhythm... getting more and more competitions.”

“...like timing, because I feel really good (in the) run up, but the timing was not so good when I throw (the javelin). I quickly left and it was not good. I need to throw to the front like with the chest and go up with the javelin. We are working on it,” Neeraj, getting into the technicalities of javelin, stressed.

Neeraj will now be heading to the Czech Republic for the Ostrava Golden Spike on June 24. He will then return to India for the inaugural edition of the Neeraj Chopra Classic in Bengaluru on July 5.

Speaking of his upcoming tournaments, Neeraj said, “I will compete in Ostrava after four days on June 24. So, yes, I need some recovery. I’m very excited with this (Neeraj Chopra Classic) also. It’s really something that I feel I did for my country and people are sporting.”

“Indian people are sporting and they are following javelin (sport) after the Tokyo Olympics, and I’m very excited. In future, I’m thinking of making this event (Neeraj Chopra Classic) big,” he added.

The Tokyo Olympic gold medallist promised to go for another 90-plus throw during the World Championships scheduled later this year in Tokyo.

“I’m expecting, hoping, for some 90m throw (in the world championship) because I broke that barrier in Doha. So now I believe I can do it some more... some far throws. But let’s see, it depends on the weather and good condition, how the body feels, but maybe I will throw far in this season,” he concluded.