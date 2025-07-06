WATCH: Neeraj Chopra signs birthday boy's poster; makes his day at NC Classic

Just moments after his gold medal win at the inaugural NC Classic event, Neeraj Chopra made a pre-teen birthday special by signing an autograph on his handcrafted poster at the Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday.

The kid named Achintya had arrived at the stadium to watch the World Athletics Category 'A' event with a handmade poster which read, "Neeraj sir, today is my birthday."

When The Bridge spoke to Achintya on the sidelines of the meet, he expressed a desire to get the poster signed.

When he got the message of a young fan hoping to get his autograph from Chopra on his birthday, the reigning world champion immediately obliged and signed the poster for the kid.

"I am very happy," Achintya said after getting the autograph. "I'll go home, keep it in my cupboard, and show it to my friends.

"We love you, Neeraj Chopra," he added.