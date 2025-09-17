WATCH: Neeraj Chopra qualifies for 2025 World Athletics C'ships final

The reigning men's javelin throw champion Neeraj Chopra qualified for the 2025 World Athletics Championships final on Wednesday.

Chopra registered a distance of 84.85m with his very first throw in the qualification round to book his spot in the final slated for Thursday.

The automatic qualification mark for the final stood at 84.50m.

Chopra, who is a double medallist at the World Athletics Championships, was the first athlete to breach the qualification mark in Tokyo.

Having won his Olympic gold medal in the Japanese city four years ago, Chopra has fond memories of this very stadium.

WATCH Neeraj Chopra's throw here:



