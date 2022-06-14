CWG Begin In
WATCH: Neeraj Chopra sets new National Record at Paavo Nurmi Games 2022

Neeraj Chopra set a National Record in his comeback tournament at the Paavo Nurmi Games 2022 with a massive throw of 89.30m, which is also his Personal Best now.

Neeraj Chopra set a new National Record in his comeback tournament after the Tokyo Olympics
Neeraj Chopra set a new National Record in his comeback tournament after the Tokyo Olympics

By

The Bridge Desk

Published: 14 Jun 2022 5:32 PM GMT

Back with a literal bang on the scene, Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra has returned to competition after a long hiatus at the Paavo Nurmi Games 2022 in Turku and set a National Record at 89.30m with his second throw at the event.

This is also Neeraj Chopra's new personal best as he shattered his own record of 88.07m. At the Tokyo Olympics, Neeraj threw the javelin at a distance 87.58m and won the gold medal.

Looking confident in his stride, roaring loudly, Neeraj Chopra is back and how and he does look hungry for the win and some medals, already!

More to follow...

