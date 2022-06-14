Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Athletics
WATCH: Neeraj Chopra sets new National Record at Paavo Nurmi Games 2022
Neeraj Chopra set a National Record in his comeback tournament at the Paavo Nurmi Games 2022 with a massive throw of 89.30m, which is also his Personal Best now.
Back with a literal bang on the scene, Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra has returned to competition after a long hiatus at the Paavo Nurmi Games 2022 in Turku and set a National Record at 89.30m with his second throw at the event.
This is also Neeraj Chopra's new personal best as he shattered his own record of 88.07m. At the Tokyo Olympics, Neeraj threw the javelin at a distance 87.58m and won the gold medal.
Looking confident in his stride, roaring loudly, Neeraj Chopra is back and how and he does look hungry for the win and some medals, already!
More to follow...
Next Story