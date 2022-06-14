WATCH: Neeraj Chopra sets new National Record at Paavo Nurmi Games 2022

Back with a literal bang on the scene, Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra has returned to competition after a long hiatus at the Paavo Nurmi Games 2022 in Turku and set a National Record at 89.30m with his second throw at the event.

This is also Neeraj Chopra's new personal best as he shattered his own record of 88.07m. At the Tokyo Olympics, Neeraj threw the javelin at a distance 87.58m and won the gold medal.



New Indian record in mens javelin throw by Neeraj Chopra 89.30m.

Looking confident in his stride, roaring loudly, Neeraj Chopra is back and how and he does look hungry for the win and some medals, already!

NEERAJ CHOPRA IS ON FIRE! 🔥



NEERAJ CHOPRA IS ON FIRE! 🔥

SETS A NATIONAL RECORD AT 89.30m WITH HIS SECOND THROW IN THE COMEBACK TOURNAMENT!!

More to follow...

