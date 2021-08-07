WATCH: Neeraj Chopra's golden throw at the Tokyo Olympics

Neeraj Chopra scripted history today at the Tokyo Olympics by clinching a gold medal in the javelin throw at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The 23-year-old threw the javelin to a massive distance of 87.58m at to clinch the yellow metal at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo.

With his gold medal, Neeraj Chopra became India's only second individual gold medallist and broke a 121 year drought of going medal-less in athletics at the world's biggest sporting spectacle.

Now if you have missed the history being scripted, we have got you covered!

Here's a clip of Neeraj Chopra's gold-winning throw at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics:



