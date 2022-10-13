Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
WATCH: Neeraj Chopra dances with Ranveer Singh; video goes viral
Neeraj Chopra was caught on camera dancing with Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh.
The 2020 Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra was named as the Indian of the year by CNN-News 18 on Wednesday. The javelin thrower was caught on camera dancing with Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh post receiving the honour.
The energetic duo was seen shaking their legs to the actor's famous song Mera vala Dance in the now viral video.
Watch it here
