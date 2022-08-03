WATCH: Indian U-20 Mixed 4x400m Relay team clocks better timing than senior team in Tokyo Olympics

The Indian mixed 4x400m relay team, on Wednesday, clinched the silver medal at the ongoing U-20 World Athletics Championships in Cali, Colombia by clocking a Junior Asian Record time of 3:17.76 in the final.

The Indian quartet of Bharat Sridhar, Priya Mohan, Kapil and Rupal Chaudhary bettered their own record of 3:19.62 set in the heats a day prior to the final.

What is more astonishing is the fact that these bunch of Indian youngsters' clocked a better timing than what the Indian mixed 4x400m team clocked during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics last year.

The Indian quartet of Muhammed Anees Yahiya, Revathi Veeramani, Subha Venkatesan and Arokia Rajiv had clocked 3:19.93 at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo to finish last in their heat. This was more than 2 seconds slower than what Bharat, Priya, Kapil and Rupal clocked on Wednesday to bag India's second successive mixed 4x400m relay medal at the U-20 World Athletics Championships.





