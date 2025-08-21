Inter-State Athletics: Vishal TK smashes 400m National Record, Pooja wins 1500m gold

Tamil Nadu’s Vishal Thennarasu Kayalvizhi shattered the men’s 400m national record with a stunning 45.12-second run at the National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships on Thursday.

The 21-year-old quarter-miler dominated the race in Chennai, finishing well clear of his rivals to underline his status as India’s top one-lap runner. His time erased the previous record of 45.21 seconds set by Muhammed Anas in 2019.

Vishal’s previous best had been 45.57 seconds, clocked while finishing fourth at the 2025 Asian Championships in South Korea. He was also part of India’s gold-winning mixed 4x400m relay team and silver-medal men’s 4x400m relay squad at the same event.

In the women’s 1500m final, Pooja delivered a strong performance to claim gold with a timing of 4:10.68s. Her controlled run ensured there was no challenge for the top spot, adding another highlight to the day’s action.

The women’s 400m event saw Devyaniba Zala take top honours with a winning time of 53.37 seconds. Zala’s comfortable performance came just 0.20 seconds shy of her season best, reaffirming her form going into the upcoming competitions.

Earlier in the day, national record holder Tejas Shirse advanced to the men’s 110m hurdles final after topping the preliminary round with 13.72 seconds. Meanwhile, the women’s pole vault final began with Haryana’s Shabnam and Jyoti clearing 3m with ease.

The Inter-State Championships, a crucial domestic meet, are also serving as trials for upcoming international competitions, making Vishal’s record-breaking run especially significant for India’s relay prospects.

More to follow.....