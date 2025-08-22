Unstoppable Vishal TK: From raw talent to India’s 400m King

In less than a year since switching to the 400m, Vishal TK has etched his name into Indian athletics history.

The 21-year-old Tamil Nadu sprinter exploded off the blocks at the 2025 Inter State Senior Athletics Championships in Chennai, finishing the men’s 400m in 45.12 seconds, a new national record that erased Muhammed Anas Yahiya’s 2019 mark of 45.21.

For Vishal, this record wasn’t just about numbers; it was the culmination of months of focused training, discipline, and mental fortitude.

“I’ve worked hard for this. More than breaking the national record, I see this as a result of my sheer hard work. I was prepared to do my best and achieve my personal best,” Vishal told the media after breaking the national record.

He added that every race, regardless of the stakes, demands full commitment.

“Whether it’s a national record or a World Championship qualification, I’ll have to accept it. Even if I don’t achieve my personal best, I have to give my 100%.”

From 100m to 400m

Vishal’s rise in the 400m is remarkable considering that until last year, he was a 100m and 200m sprinter.

His former coach, Srinivasan from Trivandrum, saw something in him, a raw speed and endurance that could be honed over the 400m distance.

“I was earlier competing in 100m and 200m until last year, before my former coach Srinivasan asked me to move to 400m,” Vishal recalled.

The initial phase was humbling. His first 400m race ended with him finishing last, but Vishal didn’t see it as a defeat; it became a benchmark for improvement.

Under the guidance of Jason Dawson, a Jamaican coach known for building world-class sprinters, Vishal began a complete transformation.

“Jason focuses on one result at a time and prepares accordingly. Both the coach and I worked together and produced the result,” Vishal said.

Coach Jason Dawson’s approach

Dawson, who has worked with athletes at the international level, admits Vishal came to him with glaring technical gaps.

“Technically, he was like a new student who didn’t even know how to do drills. He had a lot of flaws; he didn’t know how to use his arms properly, his hip flexor was a major problem, and he couldn’t cycle properly when running. Even now, he’s still learning,” Dawson said.

The coach’s first focus was the fundamentals: warm-ups, stretches, and drills to build body awareness and strength.

Unlike many athletes who rush to perfect form under pressure, Vishal approached every session with patience and discipline.

“The biggest plus for Vishal is execution. He listens, takes advice, and executes well. That’s huge. He runs his own race, and that’s an advantage. He doesn’t let other people influence him,” Dawson said.

Interestingly, Vishal has yet to master starting blocks, a staple in sprinting, but Dawson views it as a minor hurdle for now.

“In all honesty, Vishal doesn’t even know how to use the starting blocks. I realized that, so I moved him away from them for now. I made him a promise that we’ll work on it eventually, but for now, we’ve taken blocks out of the equation,” Dawson explained.

Home advantage and Global exposure

The championship being held in Chennai gave Vishal a home-ground advantage, something he has trained for extensively.

“This is my home ground. I have been training here for a considerable amount of time. I know I’d give my best performance at this venue, and I aimed for the national record,” he said.

But it wasn’t just local training that shaped him. Vishal has also competed internationally, gaining exposure to global competition and learning to raise his performance standard.

“Nothing is impossible for an Indian. Since I’ve traveled and participated in competitions abroad, the experience has helped me a lot,” he said.

This combination of familiarity at home and international experience has given Vishal the edge to think beyond just winning domestically.

What’s next?

Now with a national record under his belt, Vishal is planning a short break before setting his sights on the bigger stage: the Asian Games and Commonwealth Games next season.

“I’m ending my season after this event. My focus now shifts to the Asian Games and the Commonwealth Games next season,” he said.

For Dawson, working with Vishal has been about more than just times and records—it’s been about shaping a sprinter who has the potential to compete at the highest levels.

“If you have honesty and dedication, the possibility of going worldwide and achieving great things is very likely. Vishal has both,” Dawson said.

From a raw, technically flawed sprinter to India’s fastest 400m runner, Vishal TK’s journey is a story of resilience, focus, and the transformative power of the right mentorship.