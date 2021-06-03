Who are the next sprint superstars after Usain Bolt at the Olympics?

It was just like any other day at the Olympics where people had come to witness some of their favourite athletes, but little they knew that two world records would be broken on the same day. On 20 August 2008, Usain bolt became the Olympic champion by winning 100m, 200m and creating a world record in both races.



It all started in Athens Summer Olympics 2004, but a leg injury knocked him out in the first round of 200m. However, he won two gold medals in Beijing, three gold medals at the London and Rio Olympics, respectively. He had won 8 Gold medals in total across four Olympics, with the 2016 Rio Olympics being his last. Now, with him being not around anymore, the medals in 100m and 200m are for grabs at Tokyo Olympics 2020. Here are 5 prospects who could take up the mantle from the 'Jamaican King': NOAH LYLES (USA; Age - 23) Noah Lyles is an American professional track and field athlete specialising in 100m as well as 200m. The 23-year-old American is the current 200m world champion. He has won both the sprint races at Diamond League with a personal best of 9.86 in 100 M. Many experts acknowledge him as the front-runner for both the gold medals at Tokyo Olympics 2020.

ANDRE DE GRASSE (Canada; Age - 26)

Andre De Grasse is a Canadian Sprinter. He came second to Usain Bolt at the Rio Olympics 2016 by grabbing silver in 200m and winning a bronze medal in both 100m and 4 x 100m relay. However, with a personal best of 9.90, he can surely add gold to his collection at Tokyo Olympics 2020. DIVINE ODUDORO (Nigeria; Age - 24) Divine Odudoro is a Nigerian sprinter specialising in both 100m and 200m with a personal best of 9.86 in 100m and 19.76 in 200m which is also a Nigerian national record. Moreover, if he betters his personal best, we could see him do well. AKANI SIMBINE (South Africa; Age - 27) Akani Simbine is a South African sprinter specialising in 100m with a personal best of 9.89. The 27-year-old sprinter finished fifth at the last Olympics and also had a fourth spot finish at the 2019 world championship.

ZHARNEL HUGHES (Great Britain; Age - 25)

Zharnel Hughes is a British sprinter who specialises in 100m and 200m. However, his best came when winning gold in both 100m and 4 x 100m relay at the 2018 European Championships, representing Great Britain. With a personal best of 9.91, he has a great chance of creating impact as the experts feel he could possibly do a 9.7 in the future.







