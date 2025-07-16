Usain Bolt to visit India in September 2025

Legendary sprinter and eight-time Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt is all set to visit India this September.

The Jamaican legend will visit Delhi and Mumbai from September 26 to 28 as part of a promotional event.

Bolt shared his excitement ahead of the visit, saying, “I am excited to return to India. The energy, the people and the passion for sports here is truly unmatched. I have a lot of fans in India and am really looking forward to my visit there later this year.”

🚨#News | Usain Bolt to visit India this September.



The eight-time Olympic gold medalist will visit Delhi and Mumbai from September 26 to 28 as part of a promotional event.



📸X#athletics #usainbolt pic.twitter.com/WNBCOc1a7i — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) July 16, 2025

This will be Bolt's second visit to India. He had last visited India in 2014, when he played a friendly cricket match with India's 2011 World Cup winning hero Yuvraj Singh at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

The eight-time Olympic gold medalist will participate in a multi-city tour across Mumbai and Delhi, which will feature high-profile engagements, including intimate fan experiences and a travel platform. He will be the first guest under the banner, with further international icons following in upcoming events.

One of the centrepieces of the challenge will be ‘Dream Dash’, a competition held for the students culminating in a final showdown in front of Bolt. This competition will provide a platform for young athletes to showcase their talents in front of the fastest man in the world.