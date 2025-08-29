UBS Athletics Kids Cup: Moving the next generation, one sprint at a time

The sporting culture in India has been undergoing a quiet transformation. While cricket dominates headlines, the real revolution is happening in playgrounds and school fields.

The UBS Athletics Kids Cup is part of that revolution—an initiative designed to get children moving and to nurture a culture of fitness and participation from a young age.

The program focuses on three fundamental athletic disciplines: the 60-meter sprint, the long jump, and the ball throw. These activities are not just events, but the building blocks of sport and teach children the essence of speed, strength, balance, and coordination.

And the idea is summed up by the campaign’s simple but powerful motto: “Let’s move the kids.”

An inclusive and scalable model

Born from the need to combat sedentary lifestyles and reignite grassroots sports culture, the UBS Athletics Kids Cup emphasizes inclusivity, confidence, discipline, and fair play.

More importantly, it is entirely free for schools, ensuring that no child is limited by financial or infrastructural constraints.

The strength of the UBS Athletics Kids Cup also lies in its scale.

Every participating school receives a toolkit containing all essentials—from measuring tapes and soft 200g balls to bibs, score sheets, and a comprehensive event manual. This plug-and-play approach empowers schools to host their own mini-athletics day without the need for advanced infrastructure.

Participation is open to children aged 7 to 15 across both boys’ and girls’ categories, with events designed to be accessible for every background and ability level. The competition structure moves from school-level qualifiers to regional and city finals, offering every child a chance to progress and shine.

Season 1, held across Mumbai, Pune, and Hyderabad in 2024, reached over one in excess of one thousand. That impetus has carried on to second season this year where 2,500 schools are participating, and Chennai is set to join the roster as a pilot location in November.

Needless to say, the impact has been profound—not just in terms of numbers, but in building a sense of community, health, and purpose among children, teachers, and parents. And lending stimulus to the movement is an Olympic champion.

(Photo credit: UBS Athletics Kids Cup)

The Neeraj Chopra factor

At the heart of the UBS Athletics Kids Cup is its brand ambassador—Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra.

For children who dream of sporting glory, there could hardly be a better role model as Chopra’s journey from grassroots fields in Haryana to the Olympic podiums of Tokyo and Paris mirrors the very mission of this initiative.

“The UBS Athletics Kids Cup is a project close to my heart, and I’m proud to be part of it. Come, join us, and help make it a success!” says the double Olympic medallist.

But Chopra’s role goes beyond a ceremonial endorsement. He serves as an advisor, lending his experience to shape the initiative, while also inspiring children to commit to sport.

Having gotten better over the years on the circuit, Chopra recognises the importance of competition. “The experiences young athletes gain from a competition like this are invaluable. Learning to handle excitement, set goals, and compete will shape them for life,” says Chopra.

The 27-year old’s presence validates the idea that talent can emerge from anywhere and that with the right guidance, India’s children can compete on the world stage.

Per brand ambassador Neeraj Chopra, the experiences young athletes gain from competitions like these are invaluable. (Photo credit: UBS Athletics Kids Cup)

Support beyond mere sponsorship

While UBS provides financial and organizational support, its involvement is holistic.

The initiative builds a support ecosystem around children, schools, and communities. Every element—toolkits, training sessions for physical education teachers, online tutorials, and professional-grade finals—is designed to ensure that participation is seamless and impactful.

Additionally, partnerships are crucial too.

In Chennai, The Performance Doctor, a multidisciplinary sports science centre, has joined as a local partner. Their expertise in injury prevention, performance optimization, and coach training brings a layer of scientific rigor to the initiative. This collaboration ensures that children don’t just play but also move smartly and in a safe manner.

Beyond logistics, UBS also ensures that exceptional performers have pathways to progress.

Children who shine at local levels get visibility from coaches, academies, and even state authorities—creating opportunities for long-term athletic development. While not every child will become a professional athlete, each gains confidence, discipline, and a lifelong connection to fitness.

Support is offered to ensure that children don’t just play but also move smartly and in a safe manner. (Photo credit: UBS Athletics Kids Cup)

A new beginning in Chennai

The expansion of the UBS Athletics Kid’s Cup initiative to Chennai marks an exciting chapter. Known for its strong sporting culture and disciplined school networks, Chennai offers a fertile ground for grassroots athletics.

The pilot edition in 2025 is limited to 20 select schools, with events culminating in a Grand Chennai Finale at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on November 14, Children’s Day. This professional-grade event will include electronic timing, commentary, and medals, giving young participants a taste of elite competition.

The timeline is symbolic as well.

The initiative launched in Chennai on August 29—National Sports Day, celebrated in honor of hockey wizard Major Dhyan Chand. This alignment underscores the initiative’s philosophy: honoring India’s sporting past while building its future.

The UBS Athletics Kids Cup is more than an event—it is a movement.

With its focus on inclusivity, physical literacy, and character building, it addresses some of the most pressing concerns of modern childhood: sedentary lifestyles, lack of confidence, and unequal access to sport.

By creating a nationwide, low-cost, and scalable model, UBS and its partners are laying the groundwork for India’s next generation of champions.

For some children, it may be the first step toward professional athletics. For others, it may simply spark a lifelong love of movement. Either way, the initiative’s impact is profound.

As UBS itself notes, the Kids Cup is not just funding a sports event—it is building a movement. And with champions like Neeraj Chopra leading the way, this movement has the potential to transform India’s grassroots sports culture, one sprint, jump, and throw at a time.