UBS Athletics Kids Cup India moves more than 200,000 children

In only its second season, the UBS Athletics Kids Cup India has grown into one of the country’s most impactful and inclusive grassroots sports movements.

With more than 2,500 schools registered and over 200,000 children actively participating, the initiative brings together children from every social, cultural and economic background – proving that sport truly unites.

From city schools to remote communities, every child gets a chance to move, compete and grow. Many schools show remarkable creativity and commitment, organizing their local competitions on beaches, in courtyards or even on temporarily closed streets, demonstrating that passion for movement needs no perfect infrastructure – just the will to make it happen.

“The UBS Athletics Kids Cup has quickly become a powerful tool to shape India’s sporting future,” says Daniel Schenker, CEO of Dspowerparts and co-founder of the initiative. “When 200,000 children are already part of this movement in just our second season, one can imagine what this means in ten years — how many children could be inspired to become more active and self confident, and perhaps even become the next generation of Indian champions?”

Neeraj Chopra excited about the development

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra, ambassador for the UBS Athletics Kids Cup, is proud that the initiative is gaining popularity throughout India: ‘It's wonderful to see so many children discovering athletics in such a joyful and accessible way,’ says Neeraj Chopra.

‘What I love about the UBS Athletics Kids Cup is that it gives every child – regardless of their background – the opportunity to play sport, challenge themselves and dream big. These experiences can change lives and build self-confidence that extends far beyond the sports field.’

13 Finals across four major cities kicked off November 1 Between November 1 and January 17, the spotlight turns to 13 Regional and Grand City Finals taking place across Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, and Chennai. These events will bring together the best young athletes from hundreds of schools to compete in professional settings — a celebration of effort, talent and the joy of movement.

“It’s not just about winning medals,” says Matthias Schacke, Head UBS India Service Company. “It’s about nurturing a culture where sport becomes a natural part of every child’s life – empowering them to grow stronger, healthier, and more connected to their communities. That’s how we build a better future, together.”

A vision for India’s future

In a country striving to overcome the rise of lifestyle-related health challenges among children the UBS Athletics Kids Cup aims to create a generation that moves – physically, mentally and socially.

The initiative combines grassroots participation with a vision for long-term athlete development, potentially serving as a stepping stone towards India’s Olympic future. What began with a few thousand children in its first season has now become a nationwide movement of inclusion, creativity and inspiration – and the journey has only just begun.