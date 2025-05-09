Athletics
UAE Athletics Grand Prix: Mohammed Afsal breaks 7-year-old men's 800m NR
Afsal clocked a time of 1:45.61s to break the national record of veteran Indian runner Jinson Johnson.
Asian Games medalist Mohammed Afsal P broke the 7-year-old national record in the men's 800m event at the UAE Athletics Grand Prix in Dubai, UAE, on Friday.
He improved his personal best by almost one second to clock a time of 1:45.61s and finish in second position behind Nicholas Kiplagat of Kenya in the final of men's 800m.
Afsal has now bettered the national record (1:45.65s) set by veteran Indian middle-distance runner Jinson Johnson in 2018.
Animesh Kujur wins the men's 200m
In the men's 200m event, national record holder Animesh Kukur continued his superb form to clock another sub-20.50s time to clinch the gold medal with a time of 20.45s.
On the other hand, Gurindervir Singh finished the men's 100m event in eighth position with a time of 10.41s, whereas Manikanta Hoblidhar (10.52s) and Lalu Bhoi finished in 12th and 13th positions, respectively.
More to follow..