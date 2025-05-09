UAE Athletics Grand Prix: Mohammed Afsal breaks 7-year-old men's 800m NR

Asian Games medalist Mohammed Afsal P broke the 7-year-old national record in the men's 800m event at the UAE Athletics Grand Prix in Dubai, UAE, on Friday.

He improved his personal best by almost one second to clock a time of 1:45.61s and finish in second position behind Nicholas Kiplagat of Kenya in the final of men's 800m.

Afsal has now bettered the national record (1:45.65s) set by veteran Indian middle-distance runner Jinson Johnson in 2018.

1:45.61 - another pic . New 800m NR for Mohammed Afsal Pulikkalakath . Very well done #IndianAthletics https://t.co/BkcnqtKpMM pic.twitter.com/sr77JDgr1i — Rahul Bhutani (@BhutaniRahul) May 9, 2025

Animesh Kujur wins the men's 200m

In the men's 200m event, national record holder Animesh Kukur continued his superb form to clock another sub-20.50s time to clinch the gold medal with a time of 20.45s.

On the other hand, Gurindervir Singh finished the men's 100m event in eighth position with a time of 10.41s, whereas Manikanta Hoblidhar (10.52s) and Lalu Bhoi finished in 12th and 13th positions, respectively.

