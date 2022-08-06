The boy from Tamil Nadu, Selva Prabhu scripted history when he became the first-ever Indian triple jumper to win a medal at U20 World Athletics Championship. Selva Prabhu won a silver medal 16.15m which is his personal best too.

Selva had a chance after he directly qualified through the heats yesterday and today after jumping for 2 odd hours, Selva claimed a silver medal and some history too.

Final results list of Triple Jump event.

On the other hand, Vivek Kumar missed a podium finish in Javelin Throw where despite his personal best, he was 0.78m short of the Podium. Vivek Kumar recorded his personal best throw of 72.17m but that was not good enough as Keyshawn of Bahamas threw a 72.95m to claim the bronze.

Vivek missed it by a whisker.

If Vivek had finished on the podium, this would have been India's second medal in Javelin Throw after Neeraj Chopra's historic gold in the 2018 Championships.



With Selva winning a medal, India has three medals in total at the Championships which include two silvers by Selva Prabhu in Triple and Mixed Relay 4*400m Team and one bronze by Rupal in 400m sprint.