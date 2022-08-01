Bg

U-20 World Athletics Championships: Preview, Schedule, India Squad, When to Watch, Live Streaming

All you need to know about the U20 World Athletics Championships 2022.

Anurag Thakur interacts with U20 World Athletics Championships athletes and medallists (Source: SAI media)
Indian U20 World Athletics Championships 2021 medallists (Source: SAI media)

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-08-01T09:34:43+05:30

The U-20 World Athletics Championships will kickstart from 1st August 2022 in Cali, Colombia. The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has sent a 31-member contingent to the event including the previous edition medallist relay team and racewalker Amit Khatri.

While the relay team and Amit Khatri will once again be in action, the 2021 long jump silver medallist Shaili Singh has been ruled out of the global event due to an injury. With 3 medals in Nairobi, India had enjoyed its best ever campaign in U-20 World Athletics Championships during the last edition in Kenya.

The star attraction for this edition for India remains quartermiler Priya Mohan and Rupal Chaudhary along with race walker Amit Khatri. Two athletes - Priyanka Sikarwar and Babubhai Barjod, have been forced to miss the global event after being diagnosed with covid-19.

The Indian athletes' travel to Cali has been affected by visa issues and the contingent is travelling to the South American nation in batches for the tournament.

Indian Squad for U-20 World Athletics Championships

Men

Aman Khokhar - 100m

Graceson Jeeva Amaldas - 110m hurdles

Deepak Rohilla - 400m

Rihan H - 400m, 4x400m relay

Suraj Alagar Raja - 400m, 4x400m relay

Bharath Sridhar - 400m, 4x400m mixed relay

Kapil - 4x400m relay, 4x400m mixed relay

Aryan Kashyapa - 400m hurdles

Hardeep - 400m hurdles, 4x400m relay

Pradeep Senthil Kumar - 800m

Arjun Waskale - 800m, 1500m

Rohit Kumar Yadav - 10km race walk

Selva Prabhu - triple jump

Vivek - javelin throw

Sanyam - shot put

Sawan Barwal - shot put


Women

Avantika Narale - 100m

Sudeshna Shivankar - 100m, 200m

Priya Mohan - 200m, 400m, 4x400m mixed relay

Agasara Nandani - 100m hurdles

Unnathi Aiyappa Bolland - 100m hurdles

Anushka Kumbhar - 400m, 4x400m relay

Rajitha Kunja - 400m, 4x400m relay

Summy - 400m, 4x400m relay

Rupal - 400m, 4x400m mixed relay

Simmy - 400m hurdles, 4x400m relay

Asha Kiran Barla - 800m

Laxita Vinod Sandilea - 800m

Supriti Kachhap - 5000m

Mansi Negi - 10km race walk

Rachna - 10km race walk


Where to Watch LIVE Stream of U-20 World Athletics Championships?

You can LIVE stream all the events of U-20 World Athletics Championships on the Facebook and YouTube pages of World Athletics. Unfortunately, there would be no LIVE telecast of this event on television.

Athletics Athletics federation of India World Athletics Championships 
