U-20 World Athletics Championships: Preview, Schedule, India Squad, When to Watch, Live Streaming

The U-20 World Athletics Championships will kickstart from 1st August 2022 in Cali, Colombia. The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has sent a 31-member contingent to the event including the previous edition medallist relay team and racewalker Amit Khatri.

While the relay team and Amit Khatri will once again be in action, the 2021 long jump silver medallist Shaili Singh has been ruled out of the global event due to an injury. With 3 medals in Nairobi, India had enjoyed its best ever campaign in U-20 World Athletics Championships during the last edition in Kenya.

The star attraction for this edition for India remains quartermiler Priya Mohan and Rupal Chaudhary along with race walker Amit Khatri. Two athletes - Priyanka Sikarwar and Babubhai Barjod, have been forced to miss the global event after being diagnosed with covid-19.

The Indian athletes' travel to Cali has been affected by visa issues and the contingent is travelling to the South American nation in batches for the tournament.

Indian Squad for U-20 World Athletics Championships

Men

Aman Khokhar - 100m Graceson Jeeva Amaldas - 110m hurdles Deepak Rohilla - 400m Rihan H - 400m, 4x400m relay Suraj Alagar Raja - 400m, 4x400m relay Bharath Sridhar - 400m, 4x400m mixed relay Kapil - 4x400m relay, 4x400m mixed relay Aryan Kashyapa - 400m hurdles Hardeep - 400m hurdles, 4x400m relay Pradeep Senthil Kumar - 800m Arjun Waskale - 800m, 1500m Rohit Kumar Yadav - 10km race walk Selva Prabhu - triple jump Vivek - javelin throw Sanyam - shot put Sawan Barwal - shot put





Women

Avantika Narale - 100m Sudeshna Shivankar - 100m, 200m Priya Mohan - 200m, 400m, 4x400m mixed relay Agasara Nandani - 100m hurdles Unnathi Aiyappa Bolland - 100m hurdles Anushka Kumbhar - 400m, 4x400m relay Rajitha Kunja - 400m, 4x400m relay Summy - 400m, 4x400m relay Rupal - 400m, 4x400m mixed relay Simmy - 400m hurdles, 4x400m relay Asha Kiran Barla - 800m Laxita Vinod Sandilea - 800m Supriti Kachhap - 5000m Mansi Negi - 10km race walk Rachna - 10km race walk





Where to Watch LIVE Stream of U-20 World Athletics Championships?

You can LIVE stream all the events of U-20 World Athletics Championships on the Facebook and YouTube pages of World Athletics. Unfortunately, there would be no LIVE telecast of this event on television.