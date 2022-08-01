Athletics
U-20 World Athletics Championships: Preview, Schedule, India Squad, When to Watch, Live Streaming
All you need to know about the U20 World Athletics Championships 2022.
The U-20 World Athletics Championships will kickstart from 1st August 2022 in Cali, Colombia. The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has sent a 31-member contingent to the event including the previous edition medallist relay team and racewalker Amit Khatri.
While the relay team and Amit Khatri will once again be in action, the 2021 long jump silver medallist Shaili Singh has been ruled out of the global event due to an injury. With 3 medals in Nairobi, India had enjoyed its best ever campaign in U-20 World Athletics Championships during the last edition in Kenya.
The star attraction for this edition for India remains quartermiler Priya Mohan and Rupal Chaudhary along with race walker Amit Khatri. Two athletes - Priyanka Sikarwar and Babubhai Barjod, have been forced to miss the global event after being diagnosed with covid-19.
The Indian athletes' travel to Cali has been affected by visa issues and the contingent is travelling to the South American nation in batches for the tournament.
Indian Squad for U-20 World Athletics Championships
Men
Aman Khokhar - 100m
Graceson Jeeva Amaldas - 110m hurdles
Deepak Rohilla - 400m
Rihan H - 400m, 4x400m relay
Suraj Alagar Raja - 400m, 4x400m relay
Bharath Sridhar - 400m, 4x400m mixed relay
Kapil - 4x400m relay, 4x400m mixed relay
Aryan Kashyapa - 400m hurdles
Hardeep - 400m hurdles, 4x400m relay
Pradeep Senthil Kumar - 800m
Arjun Waskale - 800m, 1500m
Rohit Kumar Yadav - 10km race walk
Selva Prabhu - triple jump
Vivek - javelin throw
Sanyam - shot put
Sawan Barwal - shot put
Women
Avantika Narale - 100m
Sudeshna Shivankar - 100m, 200m
Priya Mohan - 200m, 400m, 4x400m mixed relay
Agasara Nandani - 100m hurdles
Unnathi Aiyappa Bolland - 100m hurdles
Anushka Kumbhar - 400m, 4x400m relay
Rajitha Kunja - 400m, 4x400m relay
Summy - 400m, 4x400m relay
Rupal - 400m, 4x400m mixed relay
Simmy - 400m hurdles, 4x400m relay
Asha Kiran Barla - 800m
Laxita Vinod Sandilea - 800m
Supriti Kachhap - 5000m
Mansi Negi - 10km race walk
Rachna - 10km race walk
Where to Watch LIVE Stream of U-20 World Athletics Championships?
You can LIVE stream all the events of U-20 World Athletics Championships on the Facebook and YouTube pages of World Athletics. Unfortunately, there would be no LIVE telecast of this event on television.