Two athletes found dead in SAI hostel room in Kollam

Two teenaged athletes were found dead at their Sports Authority of India (SAI) hostel room in Kollam, Kerala on Thursday.

Sandra, an 18-year-old track and field star from Calicut, and Vaishnavi – a 16-year-old Kabaddi player – from Thiruvananthapuram were found hanging in their hostel room.

Their bodies were discovered when fellow athletes in the hostel went to check on them after they missed the usual 5am training session.

"We have recovered a suicide note signed by both in which they have sought apology from the parents for having taken the extreme step. The matter is under investigation. Parents of the girls have not so far raised any doubts or complaints about the suicides," the station house officer of Kollam East Police Station was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

The Bridge has learnt that the two athletes did not share a room. The two girls were found hanging on separate fans in Vaishnavi's room. The bodies were sent for postmortem and the police department have not ruled out any foul play.

Meanwhile, former Indian men's 100m national record holder Anil Kumar who was associated with the SAI centre in Kollam as a coach until few years ago indicated foul play.

Speaking to Asianet News Anil said that he had resigned him his position due to constant harassment.

"I resigned from there four years ago because of the same issues. Harassment. If a coach can’t work there then you can think," he said.

"I hope police does the investigation properly," he added.

When The Bridge reached out to the Kollam East Police Station for comments, the officials refused to comment citing ongoing investigation.