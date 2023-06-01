Triple jumpers Aboobacker, Unnikrishnan win bronze at international meets

Triple jumpers Abdulla Aboobacker and Karthik Unnikrishnan won bronze medals at the Montreuil International Meeting 2023 and the Papaflessia International Athletics Meeting 2023 on Wednesday. While Aboobacker jumped a distance of 16.80m in France, Unnikrishnan clocked 16.05m in Greece.

Despite it being a wind-assisted jump (+1.9m/s), Abdulla recorded his Season Best as he stood third on the podium, behind Burkinabe Hugues Zango's massive 17.29m attempt and Algerian Yasser Triki's 17.01m jump.

In Greece, Karthik missed out on the gold medal by the slightest margins imaginable. Jumping against the wind (-2.5m/s), he missed out on a second-placed finish by 0.01m as Armenian Levon Aghasyan clinched the silver with a 16.06m, while gold-medallist Dimitrios Tsiamis recorded the same best attempt as the silver-medallist, but had his nose ahead on the virtue of having a better second-best attempt.

About a week back, Karthik did not start (DNS) at the 13th International Jumping Meeting Filahtlitikos in Greece, the same meet where compatriots Murali Sreeshankar and Jeswin Aldrin clinched a double podium in the long jump event.