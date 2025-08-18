Triple Jumper Sheena Varkey suspended after failing dope test

National-level triple jumper Sheena Varkey has been provisionally suspended by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) after testing positive for a banned substance.

The 32-year-old athlete from Kerala, who has won several medals on the domestic circuit and also represented India at the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games, is the latest Indian sportsperson to be caught in the country’s recurring doping crisis.

Though NADA has not disclosed the name of the prohibited drug, a senior official confirmed the suspension.

Varkey has enjoyed a consistent career, winning a silver medal at the Uttarakhand National Games earlier this year, followed by a bronze at the Federation Cup. She also secured silver at the 2018 Asian Indoor Championships, marking one of her best international performances.

Her case adds to the growing tally of Indian athletes embroiled in doping scandals. Just last week, discus thrower Gagandeep Singh, a National Games gold medallist, was banned for three years after testing positive for testosterone metabolites. Singh, representing Services, had won his event at the Uttarakhand National Games with a 55.01m throw.

The wider trend is worrying. According to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) 2023 testing report, India’s positivity rate for banned substances was 3.8%, significantly higher than countries like the USA, China, France, Germany, and Russia, all of which reported 1% or lower. Out of 5606 total samples tested, India recorded 214 adverse findings, with athletics contributing the most - 61 positives from 1223 samples.

The repeated violations have once again raised concerns about doping control and education in Indian sport, especially in athletics, which remains the worst-hit discipline.