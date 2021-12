Top Indian Athletes of 2021 in each category

The year 2021 was one of the most successful years for Indian sports. From Tokyo Olympics to World Championships, Indian track and field athletes have given some of their best performances this year. The one star who shone the brightest among all was javelin thrower, Neeraj Chopra, who won India's first-ever Olympic gold medal in athletics. Let's take a look at athletes who topped the chart in each category.

Track events

Athletes like Neeraj Chopra, Tajinderpal Singh Toor, etc were some of the most talked-about athletes this year. Let's take a look at the best performances this year our men's track and field athletes

Men 100m - Gurindervir Singh - 10.27

Men 200m - Amlan Borgohain - 20.75



Men 400m - Amoj Jacob - 45.68

Amoj Jacob

Men 800m - Krishan Kumar - 1:48.02



Men 1500m - Ajay Kumar Saroj - 3:42.55

Men 5000m - Dharmendra Kumar Yadav - 14:02.65

Men 10000m - Kartik Kumar - 29:42.63

Men 110m Hurdles - Tejas Shirse - 14.09

Men 400m Hurdles - Jabir Madari Palliyalil - 49.78

Jabir Madari Palliyalil

Men 3000m Steeplechase - Avinash Mukund Sable - 8:18.12



Men 4 × 100 m Relay - Indian Railways (Swaminathan, V K Elakkiadasan, Chintha Sudhakar, Siva Kumar) - 40.04

Men 4 × 400 m Relay - India (Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Noah Nirmal Tom, Rajiv Arokia, Amoj Jacob) - 3:00.25

Road Events

Men Marathon - Bugatha Srinu - 2:14:59

Men 20km Race Walk - Sandeep Kumar - 1:20:16

Sandeep Kumar

Men 50km Race Walk - Gurpreet Singh - 3:59:42



Field Events

Men High Jump - Tejaswin Shankar - 2.28

Men Pole Vault - Siva Subramaniam - 5.20

Men Long Jump - Murali Sreeshankar - 8.26

Men Triple Jump - Praveen Chitravel - 16.88

Men Shot Put - Tajinderpal Singh Toor - 21.49

Men Discuss Throw - Kripal Singh Batth - 59.58

Men Hammer Throw - Gurmeet Singh - 69.97

Men Javelin Throw - Neeraj Chopra - 88.07

Neeraj Chopra

Combined Events

Men Decathlon - Usaid Khan - 6820

Track Events

The Indian women's track and field athletes also had some incredible results this year. Here is the list of powerful women athletes Kamalpreet Kaur, Dutee Chand, Priyanka etc who made the country proud with their performances.

Women 100m - Dutee Chand - 11.17



Women 200m - Hima Das - 22.88

Hima Das

Women 400m - Priya H Mohan - 52.77



Women 800m - KM Chanda - 2:02.57

Women 1500m - Harmilan Bains - 4:05.39

Women 5000m - Parul Chaudhary - 15:48.49

Women 10000m - Savita Pal - 33:59.35

Women 100m Hurdles - Kanimozhi Chandrasekhar - 13.54

Women 400m Hurdles - Vithya Ramraj -58.47

Women 3000m Steeplechase - Parul Chaudhary - 9:51.01

Parul Chaudhary

Women 4 × 100 m Relay - India (Archana Suseentran, Hima Das, Dhana Lakshmi Sekar, Dutee Chand) - 43.37



Women 4 × 400 m Relay - India (Subha Venkatesan, Jisna Matthew, Kiran, Revathi Veeramani) - 3:38.46

Road Events

Women Marathon - Sudha Singh - 2:43:41

Women 20km Race Walk - Priyanka - 1:28:45

Priyanka

Field Events

Women High Jump - Gracena Glistus Mery - 1.84

Women Pole Vault - P Rosy Meena - 3.90

Women Long Jump - B Aishwarya - 6.52



Women Triple Jump - B Aishwarya - 13.55



Women Shot Put - Manpreet Kaur - 17.07

Women Discuss Throw - Kamalpreet Kaur - 66.59

Kamalpreet Kaur

Women Hammer Throw - Manju Bala Singh - 64.88



Women Javelin Throw - Annu Rani - 63.24



Combined Events

Women Heptathlon - Swapna Barman - 5636

Swapna Barman

Track Events

Mixed 4 × 400 m relay - India (Muhammed Anas Yahia, Revathi Veeramani, Subha Venkatesan, Rajiv Arokiya) - 3:19.93