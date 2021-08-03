Tokyo Olympics: Tajinderpal Singh Toor will be in action in Men's Shot Put Heats – Preview, Schedule, Live Streaming, Where to Watch

India's Tajinderpal Singh Toor will be competing in the evening session on Day 11 of the Tokyo Olympics. Ranked 20th in the world, he will be competing to make it to the finals of Men's Shot Put. 12 participants will progress across the two groups A and B.



The 26-year-old from Moga has been drawn in Group A alongside 15 other athletes. Including among them are World Number 2 and 4, Tomas Walsh of New Zealand and Joe Kovacs of USA. Tajinder is going into the event with a season's best throw of 21.49, which is also his personal best.

If he manages 21.20m during the Heats, he will qualify directly for the final. If athletes cannot manage that qualification mark, the top 12 performers will go through.



Let's take a look at the details of where you can catch her in action tomorrow:

Schedule and When to Watch:

Men's Shot Put Heat – 3rd August 2021, 3:45 PM IST

Live Streaming and Where to Watch:

Those living in India can catch all the live action on the Sony Sports Network. They will also be able to stream the events on Sony Liv provided that they have the subscription.