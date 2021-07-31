Top
Bg

INDIA AT TOKYO OLYMPICS

INDIA AT OLYMPICS

Gold 0
silver 1
Bronze 0
india
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Athletics

Tokyo Olympics: Kenyan sprinter suspended after testing positive for an anabolic steroid

Kenyan sprinter Mark Odhiambo has been suspended after he tested positive for an anabolic steroid.

Sprinter Mark Odhiambo has been suspended (Source: Deccan Herald)
X

Mark Odhiambo (Source: Deccan Herald)

By

PTI

Updated: 2021-07-31T18:31:07+05:30

The International Testing Agency says it has provisionally suspended Kenyan sprinter Mark Odhiambo after he tested positive for an anabolic steroid.

Odhiambo has been removed from the men's 100-meter heats scheduled later Saturday.

The agency says he is challenging the suspension with the Court of Arbitration for Sport. He tested positive in a sample given Wednesday in Tokyo for methasterone, according to the agency.

The positive test was reported Saturday by the Olympic testing laboratory in Tokyo hours before Odhiambo was due to compete.

The 28-year-old ran a career-best time of 10.05 seconds six weeks ago, according to his biography on the World Athletics website.

Athletics Tokyo Olympics 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X