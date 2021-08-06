Tokyo Olympics: Athletics LIVE Day 14, August 6th — Priyanka Goswami and Bhawna Jat to compete in the Women's 20km Race Walk Final — Updates, scores, results, blog

Athletics
Tokyo Olympics: Athletics LIVE Day 14, August 6th — Priyanka Goswami and Bhawna Jat to compete in the Women's 20km Race Walk Final
Get the latest news, results, and medal information from DAY 14
Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog for Athletics on Day 14 of the Tokyo Olympics.
India's Priyanka Goswami and Bhawna Jat will be in action in the Women's 20km Race Walk Final at the Tokyo Olympics. We will also see the Indian Men's Relay team in the 4x400m event at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo.
Live Updates
- 6 Aug 2021 8:10 AM GMT
Women's 20km Race Walk - Final
UPDATE
Priyanka Goswami is currently the leader after the 8km mark. Bhawna Jat is down in 33rd.
- 6 Aug 2021 7:52 AM GMT
Women's 20km Race Walk - Final
Update!!!!After 4km, India's Priyanka Goswami is currently 4th while Bhawna Jat is in 28th.Still early days in the race.
- 6 Aug 2021 7:30 AM GMT
Women's 20km Race Walk - Final
And so the race begins.
- 6 Aug 2021 7:26 AM GMT
Women's 20km Race Walk - Final
Less than five minutes to go.
Our focus will be on India's Priyanka Goswami and Bhawna Jat in the event who are making their Olympics debut.
- 6 Aug 2021 7:24 AM GMT
WELCOME
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of athletics here on Day 14 of the Tokyo Olympics
We will be starting with the Women's 20km Race Walk finals which will be followed up by the Men's 4x400m Relay.
