INDIA AT TOKYO OLYMPICS

INDIA AT OLYMPICS

Gold 0
silver 2
Bronze 3
india
Athletics

Tokyo Olympics: Athletics LIVE Day 14, August 6th — Priyanka Goswami and Bhawna Jat to compete in the Women's 20km Race Walk Final — Updates, scores, results, blog

Follow our LIVE updates from athletics at the Tokyo Olympics. Get the latest news, results, and medal information from DAY 14

Bhawna Jat and Priyanka Goswami
X

Bhawna Jat and Priyanka Goswami (Source: AFI)

By

Manish Sharma

Updated: 2021-08-06T13:40:30+05:30

Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog for Athletics on Day 14 of the Tokyo Olympics.

India's Priyanka Goswami and Bhawna Jat will be in action in the Women's 20km Race Walk Final at the Tokyo Olympics. We will also see the Indian Men's Relay team in the 4x400m event at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo.

Follow us as we bring you all the latest updates.

Live Updates

Tokyo Olympics Athletics 
