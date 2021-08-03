Athletics
Tokyo Olympics: Athletics LIVE Day 11 — Annu Rani in action in Women's Javelin Throw — updates, score, results, blog
Follow our LIVE updates from athletics at the Tokyo Olympics. Get the latest news, results, and medal information from DAY 11
Welcome to The Bridge's live blog here on Day 11 of the Tokyo Olympics with our focus on athletics.
In the morning session, we will see Annu Rani in the Women's Javelin Throw qualification round before we shift our focus towards India's Tajinderpal Singh Toor in the Men's Shot Put qualification in the evening session.
Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates from the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo.
Live Updates
- 3 Aug 2021 1:02 AM GMT
Annu Rani | Third Throw
54.04
Well, she improves on her final throw but that won't be enough.
- 3 Aug 2021 1:00 AM GMT
Annu Rani | Third Throw
All right, here we go.
This is the final attempt.
- 3 Aug 2021 12:58 AM GMT
Update on Annu Rani
She's now slipped down to 14th position.
She needs a massive final throw to keep her hopes alive.
- 3 Aug 2021 12:52 AM GMT
Annu Rani | Second Throw
She betters her first throw! 53.19m on the board now.
Overall position: 13th
- 3 Aug 2021 12:43 AM GMT
Update on Annu Rani
Her throw sees her at the 12th position. Around 15m adrift of the first place.
- 3 Aug 2021 12:41 AM GMT
Annu Rani | First Throw
Not the best of starts. 50.35m.