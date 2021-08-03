Top
Bg

INDIA AT TOKYO OLYMPICS

INDIA AT OLYMPICS

Gold 0
silver 1
Bronze 1
india
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Athletics

Tokyo Olympics: Athletics LIVE Day 11 — Annu Rani in action in Women's Javelin Throw — updates, score, results, blog

Follow our LIVE updates from athletics at the Tokyo Olympics. Get the latest news, results, and medal information from DAY 11

Indian Javelin Thrower Annu Rani
X

Annu Rani (Source: AFI)

By

Manish Sharma

Updated: 2021-08-03T06:32:37+05:30

Welcome to The Bridge's live blog here on Day 11 of the Tokyo Olympics with our focus on athletics.

In the morning session, we will see Annu Rani in the Women's Javelin Throw qualification round before we shift our focus towards India's Tajinderpal Singh Toor in the Men's Shot Put qualification in the evening session.

Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates from the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo.

Live Updates

>Load More
Tokyo Olympics Athletics Javelin Throw 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X