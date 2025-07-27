Tejaswin Shankar becomes the first Indian to cross 7800 points in Decathlon

Indian star decathlete Tejaswin Shankar delivered a landmark performance at the Wiesław Czapiewski Memorial in Bydgoszcz, Poland, setting a new National Record in the decathlon with a total of 7826 points.

Competing in a strong international field, Shankar finished fourth overall, but his score surpassed his previous national best of 7666 points by a big margin of 160 points.

The event, part of the World Athletics Combined Events Tour – Gold level, witnessed Tejaswin’s composure and consistency across the two-day, ten-discipline competition.

His performance featured three personal bests, several season-best marks, and a powerful finish in the final event. This record-breaking feat cements his position as India’s most complete all-around athlete and reaffirms his growing stature in global decathlon circles.

Event-by-Event Breakdown: Power, Speed, and Consistency

Tejaswin's 7826-point total was the result of focused execution and balanced effort across two demanding days. Each event contributed critically to his national record, with standout moments in both sprint and technical disciplines.

100m – 11.02 seconds (PB) → 856 points

A flying start to the competition, this personal best sprint showcased his explosiveness off the blocks and set the tone for a high-scoring series.

Long Jump – 7.57 metres (SB) → 952 points

A season-best leap, a few centimetres short of his personal best of 7.62m, kept him in the top bracket early and provided a major point boost.

Shot Put – 12.62 metres → 644 points

Not his strongest event, but a stable performance that ensured he remained in contention heading into the jumping rounds.

High Jump – 2.18 metres → 973 points

As a national record holder in the high jump, Tejaswin showed his class in this event - earning his highest single-event score of the competition.

400m – 48.87 seconds (SB) → 867 points

He closed Day 1 with a season-best time in the one-lap sprint, displaying both endurance and rhythm, and securing a strong position going into Day 2.

On Day 2, despite mounting fatigue, Shankar remained composed and competitive across the remaining five events:

110m Hurdles – 14.63 seconds → 895 points

A clean and technically solid race over the hurdles, executed with precision to stay firmly on record pace.

Discus Throw – 38.28 metres (SB) → 630 points

Though not a massive throw, it was a season-best that came at a crucial time in the competition, keeping up his momentum.

Pole Vault – 4.10 metres (=PB) → 645 points

Equalled his personal best in one of the most technically demanding disciplines, underlining his steady improvement in this event.

Javelin Throw – 52.89 metres → 631 points

A decent mark that held his scoring trajectory intact, helping him build a cushion before the gruelling final race.

1500m – 4:31.80 (PB) → 733 points

Tejaswin saved one of his finest efforts for last, clocking a personal best in the 1500m to cross the 7826-point milestone, capping off a resilient and high-quality decathlon.

Tejaswin’s overall performance featured three personal bests (100m, 1500m, Pole Vault – equal PB) and three season-best efforts (Long Jump, Discus, 400m), highlighting his all-around growth. His 973-point high jump remains a signature strength and was instrumental in the record.

This new national record also places him within striking distance of the elite 8000-point club, a landmark no Indian has reached yet. With major international events like the 2025 World Athletics Championships and 2026 Asian Games on the horizon, Shankar’s form and composure bode well for Indian athletics.