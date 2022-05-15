Tejaswin Shankar impresses on decathlon debut, comes close to breaking national record

Indian athlete Tejaswin Shankar notched up an impressive score at the Bid 12 Championships in Texas, U.S.A. He came close to breaking the decathlon national record after attaining 7592 points which was just short of the 7658 criteria needed to reach the NR.

The NR holder in the high jump @TejaswinShankar makes a very impressive debut in the decathlon with 7592 pts at the Big 12 championships in Lubbock Texas. It's challenging enough to change events but he was in the mix for an NR (current is 7658 pts) right until the very end. pic.twitter.com/NWL9AX9GY0 — jonathan selvaraj (@jon_selvaraj) May 15, 2022

In the 100m event, he timed 10.85 to finish 6th and achieve 894 points. He thereafter had top finishes and came first, second and first in the long jump, shot put and high jump events. In the 400m race and 110m hurdles, Shankar finished 6th and 5th respectively which was good enough as he did not fall by much in the overall standings.

However, his subsequent discuss throw, pole vault and javelin throw put him way off the mark as he finished 9th, 15th and 10th respectively in those events. The final event which was the 1500m race was a success as he finished second with a timing of 4:36:12 and gained 705 points.



