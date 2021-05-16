Tejaswin Shankar wins gold in high jump at Big 12 Championships in the US

Playing for the Kansas State University, India's Tejaswin Shankar clinched a gold medal in High Jump at the ongoing Big 12 Outdoor Track and Field Championship in Manhattan.



The 22-year-old from Delhi registered his season best jump of 2.28m to win the gold the medal. This was Shankar's second consecutive outdoor High Jump title. While, University of Oklahoma's Vernon Turner and Texas Tech University's Jequan Hogan took the silver and bronze with jumps of 2.25m and 2.11m respectively.

🏆 Big 12 Men's High Jump Champion 🏆@TejaswinShankar claims back-to-back Outdoor HJ titles with a jump of 2.28m (7-5.75 ft). His mark places him #3 in the nation and breaks the R.V. Christian Track Complex record. #KStateTF x @NCAATrackField pic.twitter.com/8Z98CIjbZD — K-State Track (@KStateTFXC) May 15, 2021

A national record holder for India with a jump of 2.29m, Shankar had joined the Kansas State University on a scholarship in the year 2017. He was only the second Indian field athlete to receive a full-scholarship to a college in USA, after Mohinder Gill who turned out for the California Polytechnic State University in the 1970s, and has since turned out be a star athlete for Kansas State winning various medals.



Besides his National Record and achievements for Kansas State University, Tejaswin Shankar has also bagged a Commonwealth Youth Games gold in 2015 and a silver at the South Asian Games 2016.



