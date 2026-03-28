Tejaswin Shankar wins gold with wind-aided Personal Best

Tejaswin Shankar won the decathlon title at the 2026 David Noble Relays in Texas, USA, on Friday, delivering a wind-aided personal best performance.

He came very close to the 8000-point milestone, falling short by just 53 points, while making a strong start to his outdoor season by surpassing the qualifying standards for the Asian Games and the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

This marked the best performance ever by an Indian decathlete, as Tejaswin bettered his previous personal best. However, it will not be ratified as a national record due to excessive tailwind in some events.

#News | Tejaswin Shankar wins decathlon title at David Noble Relays in Texas.



He came very close to the 8000-point milestone, falling short by 53 points, significantly improving his best of 7826 points.



However, it is unlikely to be ratified as a national record due to… pic.twitter.com/WdcPnk5Jf8 — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) March 28, 2026

Wait for 8000 points continue

Tejaswin had a brilliant outing, starting with a blistering 100m run of 10.59s. It however, had a +4.7 wind reading and hence will not be a personal best for him.

He then had his best-ever long jump mark of 7.66m, which was also wind-aided but took him to a massive 1929 points from the first two events.

The 27-year-old continued his momentum and registered a lifetime best of 13.98m in the shot put, and followed it with two good marks in High jump and 400m.

He ended the day-1 with 4454 points and was on par for an 8000 points figure from the second day.

He didn't lose the momentum and had another big start to the day with a wind-aided personal best in 110m hurdles (14.09s) and then a lifetime best of 4.35m in pole vault.

He accumulated 6759 points from the 8 events and the 8000-point marked looked inevitable, but then a sudden momentum dip in last two events stopped him from achieving that figure.

"Not quite the 8000+ we were all hoping for as the oxygen ran out towards the end, " said Tejaswin via a social media post after missing out on 8000 points.

Thanks all for taking the time to follow my first Dec of 2026🫶🏽. I really appreciate it. 🇮🇳 first real assessment to see how prep has been and what needs to be ironed out before CWG/ AG.



Ps: Not quite the ⛰️ 8000+ we were all hoping for as the oxygen ran out towards the end😅 pic.twitter.com/Jpu8SeN4fv — Tejaswin Shankar (TJ) (@TejaswinShankar) March 28, 2026





Tejaswin Shankar at David Noble Relays 2026

Day 1: 100m (10.59s /4.7m/s), Long Jump (7.66m /4.5m/s), Shot Put (13.98 =PB), High Jump (2.13m), 400m (48.76s)

Day 2: 110m Hurdles (14.09s / 2.5m/s), Discus throw (38.08s), Pole Vault (4.35m = PB), Javelin Throw (49.14m), 1500m (4:51.14s)