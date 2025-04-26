Tejaswin Shankar eyes Asian medal upgrade after gold at 2025 Federation Cup

Kochi: In decathlon, winning isn’t always about crossing the line first.

As Tejaswin Shankar charged down the final stretch of the 1500m – the last event of the grueling two-day decathlon – he saw the gap, seized the pace, and pushed forward.

It was instinct, not necessity. He had already done enough to secure gold. But decathletes don’t jog to the finish line. Especially not Tejaswin.

Then, just before the finish, a surge came from behind.

Yamandeep Singh – spurred on by Tejaswin’s pace – pipped him at the finish line.

“It was probably the most disappointing thing today,” Tejaswin told The Bridge after securing the gold, letting out a small, tired laugh.

“Nobody was taking the lead, so I decided to be the guy. But Yamandeep fed off me and beat me in the end. I’m going to get him back next time. If I don’t win the decathlon, fine. But I’m going to win the 1500m,” he added.

It was a rare moment of personal frustration on a day that, otherwise, cemented Tejaswin's reputation as India’s best all-round athlete.

He finished the event with a gold medal and booked his place at the upcoming 2025 Asian Athletics Championships in South Korea – the target he had been chasing all season.

The Decathlon athletes celebrating after finishing their final event (Photo credits: Arjun Sajeevan/The Bridge)

The real battle begins now

Two years ago, Tejaswin came home from the Asian Championships with a bronze medal around his neck. This time, the expectations are higher. His own, most of all.

“Now, I want to upgrade my bronze to a silver or a gold," he said.

It’s a quiet statement of intent, delivered without bravado. But Tejaswin’s work ethic speaks louder.

“I think I’ve put in the effort, the work. So now I want to go and see what I can do. I’m definitely in shape to score over 7700 or even 7800 points. And yes, I’d like to improve my national record too.”

His personal best and national record stands at 7666 points. He missed out on breaking it in Kochi – not that it bothered him.

“I wasn’t too concerned about the national record here. My goal was to qualify for the Asian Championships,” he said.

“Also, after the first day, I had some injury issues, so I was a little flustered. But in a decathlon, it’s not just about the body. You compete for 12 hours across two days. The person who manages their emotions wins.”

Tejaswin did.

Not by storming every race or topping every event. But by staying composed, focused, and refusing to let go.

Recovery and sweet revenge

With the Federation Cup behind him, Tejaswin has three weeks to recover. No more competitions before the Asian Championships. No distractions. Just rest, rehab, and recalibration.

“I’ll use this time to sort out the niggles and be fresh for Gumi,” he says, referring to the host city in South Korea. “The weather will be completely opposite from Kochi – much cooler – and I’m looking forward to that.”

And while the medal chase remains a priority, one finish still itches.

“The 1500m… yeah,” he smiled, trailing off. “I’ll be back for that.”

Because even gold doesn’t always feel complete, not when you know you could have given just a little more, for just one more stride.