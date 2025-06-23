Tejaswin, Animesh and relay quartet join TOPS development group

In a fresh round of athlete evaluation, the Mission Olympic Cell (MOC), a key decision-making body under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS), has approved the inclusion of several emerging and consistent performers into India’s elite athlete support programmes.

Among the notable inductees into the TOPS Developmental Group are Tejaswin Shankar, Animesh Kujur, and the women's 4x100m relay team, while gymnast Pranati Nayak has been added to the Target Asian Games Group (TAGG).

Other prominent inclusions based on their strong performances at the Asian meet include high jumper Pooja (gold, 1.89m PB), Servin Sebastian (race walking), Vithya Ramaraj (400m hurdles), Sachin Yadav (javelin throw), and Yoonus Shah (middle-distance running).

These additions were finalized after a recent review by the Mission Olympic Cell (MOC), which operates under the Sports Authority of India (SAI).

As reported by PTI, Tejaswin Shankar, who trains in the USA, became the first Indian to earn two decathlon medals at the Asian level. After winning bronze in the previous edition, the 26-year-old clinched silver in Gumi, South Korea last month, cementing his status as one of India’s most consistent multi-event athletes.

Joining him in the developmental group is 22-year-old sprinter Animesh Kujur, who clocked 20.32 seconds in the 200m final to bag bronze, setting a new national record and marking his first international podium finish.

Also named to the developmental list is the 4x100m relay team comprising Abinaya Rajarajan, Sneha Shanuvalli, Nithya Gandhe, and Srabani Nanda, who delivered a strong silver-winning performance at the Asian Championships.

The selection of athletes in the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) and the Target Asian Games Group (TAGG) are based on recent performances at major continental competitions, including the 2025 Asian Athletics Championships and the Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championships.

The MOC comprises a panel of seasoned experts and celebrated sportspersons such as Gagan Narang (Olympic medallist), Pullela Gopichand (Vice President, Badminton Association of India), Viren Rasquinha (Olympic Gold Quest), Aparna Popat, Dr. Satyapal Singh (Dronacharya awardee para coach), and Prashanti Singh (Arjuna awardee), all of whom play a pivotal role in evaluating and shortlisting talent for support under these national schemes.

Athletes under the developmental group are seen as future Olympic prospects and receive a monthly stipend of ₹25,000 along with other logistical and infrastructural support.

Core Group Trims Down, Stars Retained

The TOPS Core Group, previously consisting of 179 athletes, has been reduced to 94 following the conclusion of the Paris Olympic cycle. Only 42 able-bodied athletes remain in the revamped list, with track and field being represented by Neeraj Chopra (javelin), Avinash Sable (steeplechase) and M. Sreeshankar (long jump).

Pranati Nayak Joins TAGG After Another Asian Medal

Artistic gymnast Pranati Nayak continues to demonstrate her regional dominance, having been added to the Target Asian Games Group (TAGG) after clinching bronze at the 2025 Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Jecheon, South Korea. This marked her third bronze at the Asian level after previous successes in Ulaanbaatar (2019) and Doha (2022).

She is joined in TAGG by fellow gymnast Protishtha Samanta, who excels in the vault event.

₹11.9 Lakh Approved for Archery Equipment

In preparation for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics, archers Parneet Kaur, Priyansh, and Jyothi Surekha Vennam who are part of the TOPS core group will receive ₹11.90 lakh for procuring specialised equipment to enhance their international performance.