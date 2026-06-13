Tejas Shirse shatters his own 110m hurdles National Record at Indian Athletics Series

Indian hurdler Tejas Shirse shattered his own national record in the men’s 110m hurdles at the Indian Athletics Series-9 in Ludhiana on Saturday.

The 24-year-old improved by 0.14 seconds from his previous record of 13.41s set in May 2024 and clocked a time of 13.27s to win the competition.

With this, Tejas also breached the AFI's qualifying standard for the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Glasgow from July 23 to August 2.

#News | National Record for Tejas Shirse in 110m hurdles🔥



The star hurdler betters his own national record of 13.41s by a big 0.14 seconds at Indian Athletics Series -9 in Ludhiana.



With a time of 13.27s, he also breached the AFI's Commonwealth Games standard of 13.39s.… pic.twitter.com/FoiXOBuhvl — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) June 13, 2026

The qualification standard set by the Athletics Federation of India was 13.39s. The Ludhiana leg is the last opportunity for the Indian athletes to qualify for the Games.

The veteran shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor also attained his Commonwealth Games qualification (20.36m) with a distance of 20.72m on his last throw.

On the other hand, the 800m national record holder Mohammad Afsal P clocked 1:47.00s and missed out on the qualifying mark of 1:45.00s, potentially ending his hopes for CWG.

Meanwhile, two Indian Javelin throwers breached the Commonwealth Games qualifying mark of 82.61m. Rohit Yadav (83.76m) and Yashvir Singh (82.93m) bettered their personal bests to achieve this mark.

In women's javelin, Annu Rani had a forgettable outing as she failed to cross the 55m mark and finishing outisde top-5, ending her dream of Commonwealth qualification.

Shaili Singh (6.42m) won the long jump title but finished way behind the qualifying mark of 6.84m, while triple jumper Abdulla Aboobacker (16.50m) finished second behind Karthik U(16.52m).