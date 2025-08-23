Two weeks of training, a lifetime of grit: Tejas Shirse’s Gold at the Inter-State Athletics C'ship

At Chennai’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on August 22, Tejas Shirse crossed the finish line in the men’s 110m hurdles with a time of 13.60 seconds, clinching the gold medal at the 2025 Inter-State Senior National Athletics Championships.

On paper, it was a strong performance, but for Shirse, it was the culmination of more than just a race; it was a testament to resilience built over years of struggle.

A race dedicated to family

“I have a very beautiful baby niece, and I really love her. I wanted to dedicate this performance to her,” Shirse said after the race, talking to the media, a warm smile softening the disappointment of narrowly missing World Championships qualification.

At 25, Shirse had set his sights on breaking the 13.50-second mark, which would have secured a spot through ranking points.

“I wanted to get the qualification. Even if I had run sub-13.5, I would have been qualified through the points. But I guess I’m just unlucky. With 13.60, I’m not sure if I’ll make it. It’s a tough call,” he admitted.

Battling conditions and isolation

Despite a slightly wet track, Shirse refused to make excuses.

“I can’t blame the conditions. It was okay. Everyone had the same conditions. It’s difficult to run alone. I’ve been running all by myself for the last 3-4 years. I’d really appreciate it if someone could come up and push me, give me some competition. But these are my teammates, and I wish them luck to do well. I just hope I get some real competition soon.”

Shirse’s true challenge wasn’t the track; it was his own body. A stress reaction had derailed his season, leaving him with just two weeks of preparation before Chennai.

“Because of my injury, I only trained for two weeks. If anyone follows my Instagram, they’d know I went to Europe for some competitions with just a week’s training because I wanted to give myself a shot at the World Championships. But it’s a tough pill to swallow again.”

He revealed that he still ran with pain. “I had a stress reaction because I was pushing myself. I still have pain. I ran with pain, but what can I do? I had to give it a shot. With this timing, I think I’ll be at 41st in the world rankings. Forty people go, so you can understand how disappointing that is.”

An athlete’s life: Highs, lows, and big dreams

For Shirse, disappointment is part of the journey. “It was possible. 13.60 is something I can do anytime, but what can I do? Disappointments happen. That’s an athlete’s life, ups and downs. I’ve had a lot of downs, but I’ll come back strong. I know my potential.”

His long-term goal remains clear: the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics. “Mentally, I’m quite prepared. My bigger plan is for 2028, and I’m moving towards it slowly. This year was just a bump in the road.”

Looking ahead, Shirse has set himself an ambitious benchmark. “My next target is to hit 13.2 seconds. If I achieve that, I can get into any competition, even the Diamond League. That’s what I’m aiming for. This year, I planned to do it, but it didn’t happen. It will happen slowly.”

For now, the Inter-State Nationals gold offers some consolation. But for Tejas Shirse, the real race—the one that tests grit, resilience, and determination—is just beginning.