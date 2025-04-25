Neeraj Chopra, Tajinderpal not included in India’s Squad for the Asian C'ships

Kochi: A day after the conclusion of the Federation Cup Senior National Athletics Championships in Kochi, the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) announced the final Indian squad for the upcoming Asian Athletics Championships on Friday.

The continental meet is scheduled to be held from May 27 to 31, 2025, in Gumi, South Korea, and will serve as a key qualifying event in the lead-up to the World Championships.

Several top Indian athletes secured their qualification during the Federation Cup, which doubled up as a selection trial for the Asian Championships.

With performances across track and field events under scrutiny, the final squad reflects both seasoned names and emerging talents aiming to make their mark on the Asian stage.

Notably, Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra will not be part of the Indian team for the Asian Championships, as his name was absent from the squad released by AFI.

Team for Asian Athletics Championships:

Men: Animesh Kujur (200m), 800m (Anu Kumar, Krishan Kumar), 1500m (Yoonus Shah), 3000m Steeplechase (Avinash Sable), 5000m (Gulveer Singh, Abhishek Pal), 10,000m (Gulveer Singh, Sawan Barwal), Triple Jump (Praveen Chithravel, Abudlla Aboobacker), High Jump (Sarvesh Kushare), Javelin throw (Sachin Yadav, Yasvir Singh), Shot Put (Samardeep Singh), Decathlon (Tejaswin Shankar), 20Km Race walk (Servin Sebastian, Amit).

4*100m - Pranav, Animesh, Manikanta, Amlan, Tamil Rasu, Ragul Kumar, Gurindervir Singh

4*400m - Vishal TK, Jay Kumar, Manu TS, Rince Joseph, Tushar, T Santosh, Dharambir, Mohit

Women: Nithya Gandhe (200m), 400m (Rupal Chaudhary, Vithya Ramraj), 800m (Twinkle Chaudhary, Pooja), 1500m (Lili Das, Pooja), 3000m Steeplechase (Parul Chaudhary, Ankita), 5000m (Sanjivani Jadav, Parul Chaudhary), 10,000m (Sanjivani, Seema), 100m Hurdles (Jyothi Yarraji), 400m (R Vithya Ramraj, Anu R), Long Jump (Shaili Singh, Ancy Sojan), High Jump (Pooja), Discus throw (Seema), Javelin Throw (Annu Rani), Heptathlon (Agasara Nandini)

4*100: Nithya, Abinaya, Sneha SS, Srabani, V Sudheeksha, T Daneshwari

4*400: Rupal, Sneha K, Subha, Jisna, K Rajitha, Sandramol Sabu