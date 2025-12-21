Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata: Gulveer Singh, Seema set national records to win Indian titles

Indian ace long-distance runners Gulveer Singh and Seema continued to impress this year, setting new national records at the 2025 Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata on Sunday.

Multiple national record holder Gulveer (1:12:06) had a brilliant run in Kolkata, improving his national record from the last edition by 2 minutes, finishing fifth among elite international athletes.

Meanwhile, Seema clocked 1:26:04 to win the Indian elite title in her maiden 25km road race, edging past Sanjivani Jadhav, who finished second with 1:30:34.

This was the final athletics event of the year for Indian athletes, and with this solid performance to end their season, they will be high on confidence ahead of a tough next year.

For Gulveer, the next major target will be the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Scotland, followed by the Asian Games in Japan later in the year.

On the other hand, Ethiopia's Degitu Azimeraw won the women's elite title with a time of 1:19:36, and veteran marathon runner Joshua Cheptegei of Uganda won the men's elite title with a time of 1:11:49.