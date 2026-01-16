Tanya Chaudhary betters women's hammer throw national record at Inter-University C'ships

Chandigarh University's Tanya Chaudhary bettered a nine-year-old women's hammer throw national record at the 2026 Inter-University Athletics Championships on Friday.

Chaudhary recorded a best effort of 65.60m to clinch the gold medal ahead of Nandini (61.84m) and Grima (56.46m).

Chaudhary's distance was 35cm better than Sarita Singh's 65.25m, which is the existing national record in the event since 2017.

However since the Inter-University Athletics Championships is not an event recognised by the World Athletics, Chaudhary's record won't be officially ratified.

Besides as per a report in Sportstar, she wasn't tested by the National Anti Doping Agency either after her performance.

Chaudhary's performance at the Inter-University Athletics Championships was also a massive improvement from her personal best of 63.91m, which was registered in August last year.

She had also represented India at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, finishing seventh with a best effort of 60.50m.