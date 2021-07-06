Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Athletics
CM Stalin orders Rs 5 lakh incentive for Tokyo-bound track athletes
A similar incentive of Rs 5 lakh each was given last month to seven Tokyo Olympics participants from Tamil Nadu.
Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday ordered an incentive of Rs 5 lakh each to five athletes from Tamil Nadu, who would be taking part in the Tokyo Olympic Games. The special government incentive of Rs 5 lakh each would be for S Arokya Rajiv and Naganathan Pandi (men's 4 x 400-meter relay), Suba Venkatesan, Dhanalakshmi Sekar, and Revathi Veeramani (4 x 400 mixed relay), an official release here said.
Already, a similar incentive of Rs 5 lakh each has been given last month to seven participants from Tamil Nadu including fencer C A Bhavani Devi, the release added.
