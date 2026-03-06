Tajinderpal, Shivam Lohakhare eye supremacy at Indian Open Throws in Patiala

Two-time Asian Games champion in men’s shot put, Tajinderpal Singh Toor, has meticulously chalked out his plans for the 2026 competitive season.

One of his goals this season is to defend his Asian Games title in Japan later this year. Staying healthy is his second goal for the 2026 competitive season, which will also feature the Glasgow Commonwealth Games.

On the eve of the two-day fifth edition of the Indian Open Throws Competition in Patiala, India’s 31-year-old seasoned thrower and national record holder says he is eagerly looking forward to the outdoor season. “My main focus on Saturday will be to evaluate my performance in March,” Toor said.

“I started my season last month at the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships in China. The result was encouraging,” he added.

The Punjab thrower clinched silver with a 20.05m. His national record of 21.17m was recorded in June 2023. His main goal will be to peak later this year to retain his title at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games in Japan.

The two-day domestic competition in Patiala, according to Radhakrishnan Nair, chief national athletics coach, will not be considered for either Commonwealth Games (July 23-August 2) or Asian Games (September 19-October 4) selection.

“Athletes will have to achieve the qualification mark/time for the Commonwealth Games in May in Ranchi,” the Chief national athletics coach adds.

The National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships from June 24-28 in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, will be the main domestic competition to achieve Asian Games qualification standards.

The two-day fifth edition of the Indian Open Throws Competition will be held at Patiala’s National Institute of Sports Campus in Punjab.

These athletes conquered the last edition of #IndianOpenThrowsCompetition! 🏅



Tomorrow, we go again. Who will rise next? 🤔#IndianAthletics #AFI pic.twitter.com/fMLVAo12I7 — Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) March 6, 2026

The season’s first outdoor competition in throws has attracted as many as 30 athletes in the men’s shot put. Samardeep Singh Gill, a promising thrower from Madhya Pradesh, will look forward to a podium finish in Patiala.

Spotlight will also be on men’s javelin throw. As per entries, 29 athletes will vie for the podium. Promising army javelin thrower Shivam Lohakare has also confirmed his entry.

Apart from the senior group, competition will also be conducted in the U20 and U18 age groups in both men's and women's categories. The competition will be held in the morning and afternoon sessions.