From Taiwan to India: Parth Singh's journey into Indian athletics

It was late in the evening in Taiwan. Parth Singh was winding down after a long tiring day, savoring his meal in the quiet comfort of his dorm room, books scattered as he prepared for an exam the next morning.

Life had returned to normalcy after a quick five-day trip to India. But little did Parth know that people in India were still talking about his nationality status and his performance.

Parth, listed as a Chinese Taipei athlete on the World Athletics website, represented Jharkhand at the Under-20 Junior National Championships in Bhubaneswar.

"I have competed in India twice before, but this year, I won two gold medals and the Best U20 Athlete award. People only really notice you when you shine bright," Parth, who has been living in Taiwan since the age of six, told The Bridge from Taiwan.

Addressing the confusion about his nationality, Parth said the family has strong Indian roots.

"I’m still an Indian. I don’t have a Taipei passport. Even if I love this place, I cannot really abandon my nation where I was born. I have my Indian nationality with me," he clarified.

Parth Singh has given a good account of himself at Junior Nationals winning gold in men U20 100m & long jump. He is listed as a Chinese Taipei athlete on WA website. Perhaps an error that needs to get corrected. #IndianAthletics https://t.co/3hHiRNHxBJ pic.twitter.com/DZuHvX4gnf — Rahul Bhutani (@BhutaniRahul) October 14, 2025

About the website listing, he added, "I don’t really know about that. They put me as Chinese Taipei, I think, because I compete here. But I think that’s not really a big deal because I’m going to be competing for India."

In Bhubaneswar, Parth won the 100m title with a personal best of 10.51 seconds, and followed it up with 7.82 metres in the long jump to set a new meet record. His performance earned him qualification for next year’s U20 World Athletics Championships.

When asked if he had received the same level of attention during his previous visits to India, Parth smiled, “No, it’s different this time. It’s not that I wasn’t performing well before, but you have to achieve something big to be noticed,” he added.

Parth’s earlier ‘competitive’ trips to India had been far less rewarding. Speaking about those experiences, he paused, as if replaying the moments in his mind. His first competition on Indian soil came in early 2022, followed by another in Bilaspur last year.

"Back then, I was young. I didn’t win any medals, I came fourth in the long jump and didn’t even make it to the 100m finals. I was really sad."

The disappointment stayed with him for a while and he used his experience from the past and trained his mind to travel and be competition ready in a short span.

"I remember crying on the flight back to Taiwan, thinking, 'How did I perform so badly?'" he recalled with a small laugh.

"My long jump distances were actually good back then, but I think nerves got to me. Still, that experience taught me a lot. This time, I was able to take everything I learned from those moments and put it into practice. You can see the results," he grinned proudly.

"My long jump was really strong this time round, and I’m proud I did it all on my own, without a coach. I’m focused on next year’s U20 World Championships and I want to bring home a medal for India," the 18-year-old asserted.

Who is Parth Singh?

Born in Ranchi, Parth Singh spent his early years moving across Indian cities before his family eventually settled in Taiwan due to his father’s work transfers.

Parth’s journey as an athlete began by accident as sports weren’t part of the plan.

"I didn’t come to Taiwan to do sports. I came here to learn Chinese. But we had a sports day at school, and I knew I was fast because my friends could never catch me when we played. So I decided to participate."

That day Parth ran the 60 metres and finished first. He was soon scouted by a coach and the rest is now for the world to see.

"I was new in Taiwan and wanted to make friends," he said. "So I thought, why not join? It seemed like a good way to meet people and have fun."

What started as a way to make friends soon turned into a lifelong passion.

"That’s why I call Taiwan my home," he said.

"Everything I remember, my friends, my school, my family, it’s all here. People here never treated me like an outsider. Even though I look different, they accepted me completely. They’re my people," he added.

What can India learn from Taiwan?

Reflecting on the sporting systems in India and Taiwan, Parth noticed a stark difference. Taiwan or Chinese Taipei has won 43 Olympic medals while India has 41 medals.

"India is a big country and has clubs here. In Taiwan, schools play a big role. They scout talented students, bring them into the school team, and provide everything including training, rehab facilities, physiotherapists. It’s a whole system."

He believes that level of structure has helped athletes in Taiwan develop faster.

"It’s very advanced for a small country like Taiwan, and I hope India can have something like that too. Because Indian people are incredibly talented. I’ve seen it myself, in the villages, there are people way more athletic than me. But many of them have to focus on work instead of sports. They see it as just a game. If they had the right support, they could achieve so much more,” he pointed.



