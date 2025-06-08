Taiwan Athletics Open 2025: Shaili Singh pips Ancy Sojan to win silver

Indian athletes continued their solid performance at the 2025 Taiwan Athletics Open, a continental bronze event, to bag 10 medals on the final day, which included six gold medals, in Chinese Taipei on Sunday.

India ended their campaign with 16 medals – 12 gold, 3 Silver, 1 Bronze – in this exciting two-day event, and many athletes earned some important ranking points for the World Championships qualification.

The day began for India with the men's javelin throw final, where Rohit Yadav, despite not being on his best, won the gold medal with a best throw of 74.42m on his final attempt.

Then, India bagged three back-to-back gold medals in the track events - Pooja ( Women's 800m), Vithya Ramraj (Women's 400m Hurdles), and Krishan Kuamr (Men's 800m).

Pooja won the title with a new championship record time of 2:02.79s to edge past her compatriot Twinkle Chaudhary, who clocked 2:06.96s to win the silver medal. With this, Pooja also completed her 800-1500m double in Taiwan.

However, the most exciting race of the day was the men's 400m hurdles, where Yashas Palaksha came from behind to bag a silver medal with his new personal best time of 49.22s.

Yashas, who missed out on the Asian Championships, returned to his first international tournament of the year and clocked a new personal best. His time of 49.22s was even better than the 2025 Asian C'ships silver medalist, Bassem Hemeida of Qatar (49.44s).

Later in the day, women's javelin thrower Annu Rani and the Indian men's 4*400m relay team of Santosh Vishal, Dharamveer, and Manu TS also clinched the gold medals to take the Indian tally to 15.

Shaili Singh pips Ancy Sojan

In the women's long jump, the two Indian stars Shaili Singh and Ancy Sojan continued their rivalry, and played their sixteenth head-to-head meeting on the circuit, which was also the fifth of 2025.

Shaili, who lost their last two meetings, came back and pipped Ancy (6.39m) to clinch a silver medal with a best leap of 6.41m. The two Indians, however, fell short of gold to Australia's Delta Amidzovski (6.49m).

This was Shaili's seventh win against Ancy, who was at the top of the standings going into the final round, but then Shaili and Delta took over from her, and she settled for third place.

