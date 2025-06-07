Athletics
Taiwan Athletics Open Live: Pooja, Jyothi Yarraji, Tejas Shirse win gold, 4x100m relay teams in action - Blog, Scores, Updates
Catch all the live updates from the first day of the Taiwan Open Athletics Event in Chinese Taipei on Saturday.
Taiwan Athletics Open 2025 Live: Top Indian athletes will participate on day 1 of the World Athletics Continental Bronze event, the Taiwan Athletics Open 2025, in Chinese Taipei on Saturday.
The top Indian hurdlers, Jyothi Yarraji and Tejas Shirse, will lead the day for India alongside the Asian championship medalist Pooja in the women's 1500m final.
In the field, Triple jumper Abdulla Aboobacker will be the only Indian to compete on the day. Meanwhile, the Indian men's and women's 4*100m relay teams will also fight for gold.
Catch all the live updates here:
Live Updates
- 7 Jun 2025 11:00 AM GMT
Up Next: - Women's 4*100m Relay Final at 5:50 PM IST
The Indian women's team, which shocked everyone after winning a silver medal at the Asian Championships, will be aiming to better their timings and clinch another gold medal on the international circuit.
- 7 Jun 2025 10:47 AM GMT
Tejas Shirse wins the men's 110m hurdles gold medal with a time of 13.52s
This is the new season's best time for Tejas Shirse, who has earlier missed out on the Indian contingent of the Asian Athletics Championships.
He has two good races this month, which will give him good confidence ahead of the long outdoor season.
- 7 Jun 2025 10:41 AM GMT
Up Next: - Men's 110m hurdles final - Tejas Shirse
Tejas will be the sheer favourite for the gold medal, based on the performance in the preliminary round.
- 7 Jun 2025 10:34 AM GMT
Jyothi Yarraji came from behind to win the gold medal with a time of 12.99s
This is Jyothi's second sub-13 race of the year, and she did that in her two successive international events, showcasing her consistency on the circuit.
She was not in the top 2 before the final hurdles, but she showed a brilliant final dash to edge past the two Japanese runners and win the title.
This will also help her rise in the world rankings and will further solidify her World Championship qualification chances.
- 7 Jun 2025 10:30 AM GMT
Jyothi Yarraji is ready for her second international title within 15 days
Running in lane 5, she will get good competition from two Japanese sprinters in her adjacent lanes.
- 7 Jun 2025 10:01 AM GMT
Up Next: - Women's 100m hurdles Final at 4:00 PM IST - Jyothi Yarraji
Here is the startlist:
(2) 1211 Lai Yiu LUI (HKG)
(3) 1186 Aika Shibata (JPN)
(4) 1198 Chisato KIYOYAMA (JPN)
(5) 1232 Jyothi YARRAJI (IND)
(6) 1202 Asuka TERADA (JPN)
(7) 1129 CHEUNG Pak-ya (TPE)
(8) 1269 Delta AMIDZOVSKI (AUS)
(9) 1213 Cho Yan SING (HKG)
- 7 Jun 2025 9:38 AM GMT
Abdulla Aboobacker wins the gold medal with the best jump of 16.21m
Final Standings
Gold - Abdulla Aboobacker (IND) - 16.21m
Silver - Yun Chen-Li (TPE) - 15.92m
Bronze - Zheng Jia Zhou (TPE) - 15.59m
- 7 Jun 2025 9:08 AM GMT
Abdulla crosses the 16m for the first time in the final
He touched the 16.21m on his third attempt and maintained his lead at the top of the leaderboard.
- 7 Jun 2025 9:02 AM GMT
Pooja wins the 1500m gold medal with a time of 4:11.63s
It was a comfortable race for Pooja as she didn't get much more challenge from the chasing pack.
This was also a new championship record from Pooja.
- 7 Jun 2025 8:53 AM GMT
Abdulla betters his attempt to 15.97m on the second attempt
He still leads the overall charts of the final ahead of Jun-Lin Chen of Chinese Taipei in second with 15.37m.